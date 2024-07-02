Seahorses off and racing

More than 200 juvenile White Seahorses, listed as the second most endangered species in the world, were released into Botany Bay from Brighton-Le-Sands on Friday, June 28.
The Minister for Environment, Tanya Plibersek, Member for Kingsford Smith Matt Thistlethwaite, Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski and Bayside Councillors attended the event which was a first for Bayside.
White Seahorses, primarily found along Australia's east coast, are at risk due to habitat loss and degradation.
The release of these White Seahorses into Botany Bay is part of a recovery conservation project in collaboration with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science (SIMS) and the Gamay Rangers.
The SIMS Sydney Seahorse Project, in partnership with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, is breeding and reintroducing hundreds of these seahorses into Sydney's bays and harbours.
The release in Gamay (Botany Bay) was planned in collaboration with local traditional owners, the Gamay Rangers who will continue to monitor the seahorses.
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "This is an incredible conservation initiative, and we look forward to seeing these little seahorses thrive in Botany Bay."
The White's Seahorse (Hippocampus whitei), otherwise known as the Sydney Seahorse, is a medium-sized seahorse species endemic to the Eastern coast of Australia. In recent years, populations of White's seahorse have declined significantly.
These population declines are due to the loss or degradation of critically important habitats such as seagrass and soft corals. In 2020, the White's seahorse was listed as an Endangered species, the second seahorse species globally.
The Sydney Seahorse Project addresses the key issue of habitat loss by providing artificial habitats named "Seahorse Hotels", and the restoration of habitats including the Endangered seagrass.
The project also aims to increase wild seahorse populations through a conservation stocking project, where seahorses are bred and reared in captivity then released into the wild.
The Sydney Seahorse Project collected three pregnant male seahorses in January 2023, which then birthed seahorse fry in the Sydney Institute of Marne Science aquarium facility.
The juvenile seahorses have been reared under experimental conditions including temperature, feeding regimes and stocking densities to optimise the husbandry of juvenile White's seahorses in captivity, and improve their growth rate and survival.
More information on the Seahorse Project: Sydney Institute of Marine Science LINK https://sims.org.au/
