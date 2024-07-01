Lots of trash left after bonfire party on rocks at Blackwoods Beach

More than 60 youths partied around a bonfire on the rocks at Blackwoods Beach, Cronulla on Friday night.
While the group was not considered to be doing anything unlawful, the rocks were left with the remnants of the fire, along with beer cans, vapes and other trash.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said officers attended, but no action was required.
Anthony, a local resident who requested his surname not be used, said, there were "lots of laughs and drinks enjoyed by local youth".
"Police attended the site, but no one was encouraged to clean up after the bonfire."
Anthony said the group met on Friday afternoon, June 28.
"I saw young guys carrying wooden pallets and some alcohol down to Blackwoods beach," he said.
"The streets were littered with various beer cans and bottles and we could smell the smoke of the bonfire that was in its early stages.
"By 6.30pm, the bonfire was burning strongly and we could hear mini explosions of the various junk on the pile burning.
"The police showed up at about 7.30pm and the fire slowly died down over the next couple of hours and all of the group seemed to leave the area without incident.
"The next morning I found the remnants of the bonfire along with discarded trash and vapes.
"It's disappointing on so many levels. Obviously the litter, but what about the danger of glass and nails that barefoot beach goers will face for the next however many years?"
