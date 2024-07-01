St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lots of trash left after bonfire party on rocks at Blackwoods Beach

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 4:25pm
Bonfire on the rocks at Blackwoods Beach. Picture supplied
Bonfire on the rocks at Blackwoods Beach. Picture supplied

More than 60 youths partied around a bonfire on the rocks at Blackwoods Beach, Cronulla on Friday night.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

