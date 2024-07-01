St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

MP launches petition to ban jet-skis from Bonnie Vale

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A jet-ski operating within the rules near Deeban Spit in Port Hacking. Picture by John Veage
A jet-ski operating within the rules near Deeban Spit in Port Hacking. Picture by John Veage

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has launched a petition calling for a ban on the use of jet-skis at Bonnie Vale.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.