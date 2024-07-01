MP launches petition to ban jet-skis from Bonnie Vale

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has launched a petition calling for a ban on the use of jet-skis at Bonnie Vale.
Ms Stuart said she had been working closely with residents of Bundeena, Maianbar and neighbouring communities who have raised concerns about the use of private watercraft (PWC) at Bonnie Vale beach in Royal National Park.
Port Hacking River on which Bonnie Vale is situated, is a designated 'restriction zone', she said.
In restriction zones, PWC must not be used for 'irregular driving' within 200m of a riverbank or shore - they must be operated generally in a straight line within 200m of the shoreline.
Powered vessels including sailing boats over 5.5m long and personal watercraft, must keep a minimum distance of 60m from people in the water."
Ms Stuart said residents had raised concerns about the launching of jet-skis from Bonnie Vale beach due to the risk posed to swimmers and beach users, and the impact that jet-ski use has on the fragile surrounding dune system and Posidonia seagrass beds.
"In 2017, The Office of Environment and Heritage released a discussion paper examining how recreational opportunities could be maintained in the Royal National Park, while protecting its natural and cultural values," she said.
"This discussion paper identified the management of boating activities, recommending the need for the 'phasing out the launching of power boats or jet skis from Bonnie Vale day use area. This will improve safety for the large numbers of swimmers and beach users, protect the fragile dune system and improve pedestrian safety in the car park'.
"Despite these recommendations, the previous Liberal-National Government failed to adequately police jet ski usage or listen to local communities' concerns."
Ms Stuart said she wanted all stakeholders, including Transport for NSW (Maritime), the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, the NSW Police Force and the PWC community work with us to find alternative locations for jet-ski usage.
"I ask, that residents and National Park enthusiasts, sign the petition and encourage friends and family to sign too," she said.
The petition, which will be tabled in the Legislative Assmebly: https://maryannestuartmp.com.au/community/jetskis-in-bundeena/
