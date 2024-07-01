St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Images released following alleged home invasion and assault at Yowie Bay

July 2 2024 - 7:16am
Police have released images of three men they believe can assist with inquiries following an alleged home invasion and serious assault at Yowie Bay last month.

