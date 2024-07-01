Images released following alleged home invasion and assault at Yowie Bay

Police have released images of three men they believe can assist with inquiries following an alleged home invasion and serious assault at Yowie Bay last month.
A police statement said, about 10.40pm on Sunday June 2, emergency services were called to a home on Wyralla Road, Yowie Bay, following reports of a home invasion.
"Police were told three men, one armed with a rifle, another with a sledgehammer, forced entry to the house via the front door and threatened the occupants and demanded property," the statement said.
"The men left after taking a quantity of cash and car keys.
"A male occupant of the house, a 50-year-old man, received a laceration to the face during the incident."
The statement said, following an investigation by Sutherland police, images of a vehicle and three men who might be able to assist with inquiries were being released.
The first man is described as medium build, wearing light grey hooded jumper, dark grey pants with a black face covering.
The second man is described as medium build, wearing a black hooded jacket and baseball cap, light grey pants, dark reflective gloves and is holding a long arm rifle.
The third man is described as thin build wearing a light-coloured hooded jumper, black pants, black shoes and is holding a sledgehammer.
The vehicle is described as a Silver, 2018 Audi RS6 station wagon.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
