St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

Perfect Plate regional winner serves up a tasty dish

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef Anita Lisson with Gina Louloudakis, who runs the kitchen at Sharks Kareela Cove Bar & Grill, and the winning regional Perfect Plate dish. Picture by John Veage
Chef Anita Lisson with Gina Louloudakis, who runs the kitchen at Sharks Kareela Cove Bar & Grill, and the winning regional Perfect Plate dish. Picture by John Veage

A piece of pork with a twist was the winning dish in the regional (southern metro) category of the annual Clubs NSW Your Local Club Perfect Plate awards.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.