Perfect Plate regional winner serves up a tasty dish

Competition's ambassadors, celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston, visited participating clubs to meet the competing chefs and taste their creations. "Clubs took the Perfect Plate competition to a whole new level this year," Matt said. "I was so impressed with what they plated up. As someone who started their career in a western Sydney club, it was refreshing to see so many young, enthusiastic chefs honing their craft in their local club and pushing themselves to get creative."