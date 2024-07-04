A century of education marked with a trip down memory lane

One whole century of educating children at Sutherland was celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School this year.
The school's 100th anniversary centenary fun day was an event that took a trip down memory lane, with playground games for students, open classrooms for families to visit, and a school community picnic.
Students wore mufti clothes in the school colours green, yellow and blue, and brought a gold coin donation for the school playground.
Each grade also contributed to a centenary time capsule, that will be opened in 25 years.
The school is hosting a centenary fete on September 20, with rides, performances, games and activities, and retail and food stalls.
