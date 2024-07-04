St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

A century of education marked with a trip down memory lane

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 4 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A student from St Patrick's Catholic Primary School at Sutherland gets creative for the school's 100th anniversary.
A student from St Patrick's Catholic Primary School at Sutherland gets creative for the school's 100th anniversary.

One whole century of educating children at Sutherland was celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School this year.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.