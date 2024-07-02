'Positive and productive': Ideas on e-bikes aired at Cronulla forum

About 50 people attended a community forum on e-bikes, which was held at Cronulla on Friday.
The forum, which was organised by Cook MP Simon Kennedy, was attended by residents, representatives of local cycling clubs, e-bike retailers, Sutherland Shire Council and the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce.
The CEO of national cycling body We Ride Australia, Peter Bourke, spoke about the definition of an e-bike and the current regulations around their sale and use, and recommendations for regulatory reform.
Mr Kennedy said ideas generated during the meeting included:
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce committed the council to improving the 'no-cycling' signage, and installing bike racks, in Cronulla mall.
A major distributor, Caringbah-based Fatboy Bikes, contributed to the discussion and committed to reviewing its marketing material.
Mr Kennedy said it was "a really positive and productive discussion".
"I thank all local residents who made the effort to share and understand others views," he said.
"I feel 90 per cent of local residents concerns could be addressed through greater awareness of existing rules and better enforcement of those rules."
Mr Kennedy said he would brief State Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and the new police superintendent for Cronulla, and make a submission to the NSW parliamentary inquiry.
"I intend to hold another community forum on this issue in October to discuss what progress has been made," he said
A panel member at the forum, who was chosen to represent residents, said, "I made the point that the e-bike laws are fine in terms of addressing the problem, and the problem is not an e-bike problem, it is actually a problem of unregistered electric motorcycles.
"I then went on to address the 'conga line of government maladministration' that is failing to address the issue."
