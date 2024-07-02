St George Matters with Chris Minns: Building a better NSW

Last week, my Government handed down our second budget, continuing Labor's plan to build a better New South Wales.
It's a budget that cuts waste and controls spending, so we can focus our attention on what matters most to you and your family.
First and foremost, we are building better homes for NSW, to address the housing crisis.
That means over 4,000 new homes for women and children escaping domestic violence.
It means more rental homes for key workers, like nurses and police officers and firefighters, so they can live close to where they work.
It also means delivering more relief to first home buyers, with stamp duty concessions and exemptions that have already helped over 30,000 people enter the housing market.
In this budget, we are making it easier to see the local doctor, by helping GPs increase their bulk billing rates.
We are also investing $480 million in a range of other initiatives to support the state's emergency departments.
This includes new urgent care centres, virtual care services, and short stay units, to make sure that more people can access high quality, affordable healthcare when they need it.
NSW Health estimates that a one per cent fall in bulk billing equates means an extra 3,000 turning up to emergency departments.
So this is good for families, but it will also reduce pressure on our hospitals.
As a Government, we have made a lot of progress in the last year, but there's much more to do.
We will continue making responsible choices, so we can build a better NSW for us all.
