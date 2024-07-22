Junior Dragons plan trip to Fiji

The Engadine Junior Rugby League club are currently in the process of of taking an under 10s team to Fiji next year to take part in a non competitive gala day to promote and develop Fiji JRL.
In September 2025 their squad of Under 10s have been given an opportunity to travel to Fiji to partner with Muaira West Junior RL.
They will immerse themselves in the Fijian culture by visiting and giving back to local schools and orphanages and participating in a gala day with five Fijian clubs.
Engadine support the development of rugby league skills as well as encouraging positive involvement in the community and they hope that this opportunity will inspire their children to pursue their passion.
Organiser Dean Sharman said they hope to share and build on the skills they have learnt, experience how other children their age live, learn and thrive all whilst having fun and building connections with some new friends.
The club is seeking any form of donations or sponsorships .
