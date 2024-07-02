Vital meeting with Crown Lands on future of Woronora club

A meeting to be held at Woronora River RSL and Community Club tomorrow could go a long way to determining whether the doors of the community hub remain open.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart facilitated the meeting on Wednesday between the club's executive and a senior Crown Lands representative to discuss a new lease.
RSL Custodian has terminated the existing lease between Woronora RSL sub-Branch and Crown Lands, entered into only three months ago.
The termination takes effect on August 31 and the club has said it has asked for more time to allow it to secure a new lease directly from Crown Lands.
Club president Darren Parker said they were encouraged by the support they were receiving from the community, and the two MPs for the area - Ms Stuart and federal member for Hughes Jenny Ware.
"We feel we are getting a little bit of traction," he said.
Mr Parker responded to comments by a spokeswoman for RSL NSW to the Leader on Monday, including that there had been no "formal request" for an extension of time, and that they had suggested Crown Lands be approached directly.
The spokeswoman also said the club did not pay rent to the sub-Branch, which supports veterans and their families, for over six months and had been afforded reduced rent periods on multiple occasions.
Mr Parker said the club's lawyers were corresponding by email with the RSL Custodian and had asked for an extension of time.
Mr Parker said the club did not pay rent when the premises were closed during the pandemic and for a short period after and then, with the agreement of the sub-Branch, began paying half rent as trading picked up.
"Since signing a new lease in April this year, we have paid the $3000 rent to the sub-Branch every month," he said. "We have just made the July payment.
"By the time we are supposed to move out, we will have paid $15,000 in five months."
Ms Stuart and Ms Ware visited the club separately to talk to the executive.
Ms Stuart said in a social media post she had "worked closely" with the club board, federal Minister for Veterans David Harris and NSW Minister for Lands Steve Kamper, RSL NSW and the local community to find an appropriate solution that would save the club.
Ms Stuart has established a petition where people can show their support. the petition "recognises the important role played by the club" as:
Ms Ware said in a social media post she had "heard from many across the community concerned about the future of the club".
"We are going to take this up now and see if there is any way we can save the club for the benefit of not only the veterans down here, but also for the wider community."
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.