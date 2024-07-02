Top 10 must-visit attractions in Melbourne

This story may include affiliate links with Innovate Online partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.
I've always thought I knew Melbourne like the back of my hand-every alley, every trendy café. But when I started jotting down the must-see spots for visitors, I realised just how many incredible places I'd taken for granted. Turns out, even locals can overlook the sheer variety and excitement right under our noses.
Whether you're visiting for the first time or just trying to show off your hometown, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That's why I've curated a list of the top ten attractions that really capture the essence of Melbourne. Here's my take on the ten spots you can't miss when in Melbourne, from iconic landmarks to local favourites. Ready to see what made the list?
As a Melburnian, I can confidently vouch for Chadstone. Fondly known as 'The Fashion Capital', Chadstone is the largest shopping centre in Australia and a true paradise for shoppers. With over 500 stores, it boasts an extensive range of international luxury brands and local retailers, all under one roof.
More than a shopping destination, Chadstone is your one-stop destination for fashion, culture, and entertainment. You can find everything from high-end fashion to cutting-edge technology and homewares. There's always something happening here, from school holiday programs to 4-day shopping party.
For those who love to eat, The Social Quarter is your all-seasons playground. With heaps of eateries, it has everything to satisfy your palate, from pasta to margaritas. It also offers plenty of interactive entertainment options like the Hijinx Hotel, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, Strike Bowling, or Holey Moley, where I had the craziest round of mini-golf I ever played.
And if you're visiting with the whole family, everyone will find something to enjoy. Whether it's the latest movies at the iconic Hoyts cinema or the thrilling rides at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, your day will be packed with entertainment, dining, and adventure.
Plus, with a wide car park and the free Tourist Shuttle, visiting is hassle-free. Visitors from Sydney, Adelaide, or anywhere more than 50km away can even sign up for the Chadstone Tourism Passport. With it, you can access exclusive special offers from world-class fashion brands to top dining spots and more.
So, whether you're a local or just passing through Melbourne, a visit to Chadstone is a must. Come see for yourself why it's such a standout attraction in our vibrant city!
I've been going to Melbourne Zoo since I was a kid, and it never gets old. Tucked away just north of the city centre, it's a place where you can escape the urban rush and find yourself amidst kangaroos, koalas, and even a few elephants. It's our own slice of the wild right here in Melbourne.
The zoo is home to a massive range of animals, from the Australian natives we all love to exotic species from Africa and Asia. I always make a point to check out the elephant exhibit because watching them play is such a stress reliever. And if you're into something a bit more interactive, the zoo's encounters with giraffes and seals are a must.
What I love most about Melbourne Zoo is its commitment to conservation. Every visit supports their efforts to protect wildlife, and the informative talks throughout the day provide great insights into the lives of the animals.
For anyone in Melbourne looking for a day out that's a bit different from the usual, you can't go past the zoo. Grab a coffee at one of the cafes, stroll around, and enjoy the peace - it's a local tip you won't want to miss.
You can't write a "top Melbourne attractions" list without the MCG! As a lifelong Melburnian, I've seen my fair share of epic matches at the "G" - thrilling AFL finals, heart-stopping cricket clashes, and even huge international concerts. The roar of the crowd when a goal is kicked is something you just have to experience!
But even if there's no game on, take a tour of the MCG. You can walk through the players' tunnels, stand on the hallowed turf, and even visit the famous MCC members' area. It's a great way to soak up the history of this legendary stadium.
You know what's tops on my list for any Melburnian newbie (or anyone wanting a nostalgic dose of our city)? The free City Circle Tram! Trust me, ditch the tour buses and hop on this tram! It's the perfect way to see the heart of the city.
Think trams are old-fashioned? Think again. These funky, heritage carriages rattle along, giving you a prime view of Melbourne's iconic landmarks. Flinders Street Station with its grand clock tower? Yup. The vibrant street art of Hosier Lane? You bet. Parliament House with its spires reaching for the sky? Absolutely.
The best part? Riding the City Circle Tram is completely free. Just hop on, grab a seat by the window, and enjoy the sights. It's a fun, cheap way to get the lay of the land and tick off all of Melbourne's must-sees in one go.
Every time I visit the Old Melbourne Gaol, it strikes me anew just how chilling history can be. Nestled in the city's heart, this former prison stands as a sombre reminder of Australia's early penal days.
When you enter, you step back in time. The gaol housed some of Australia's most notorious criminals, including the infamous bushranger Ned Kelly. As you wander through the cells, you can almost hear the echoes of the inmates who lived and died here. The atmosphere is eerie but incredibly fascinating.
It's not all quiet contemplation, though. The gaol hosts gripping night tours that bring history to life in the most haunting way. You can also experience a simulated arrest at the watch house, which adds a layer of stark reality to the visit.
If you're drawn to the more dramatic aspects of history or looking for a day out that will leave a lasting impression, this historic site is well worth your time.
I've been to the Melbourne Museum countless times, and it always manages to surprise me. Located in Carlton Gardens, it's a place where history, culture, and science come to life.
The exhibits are incredible. You can learn about Victoria's natural history, wander through the Forest Gallery with its live trees, or visit the Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre for a deep dive into Indigenous culture. There's a bit of everything, and it's all done so well.
One of my favourite things is how interactive the museum is. You're not just looking at displays, you can touch, play, and really get involved. They have fantastic temporary exhibits, workshops, and talks that keep things fresh and exciting.
If you're in Melbourne, the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium is a must-see. I've been there many times, and it never fails to impress.
Located right on the Yarra waterfront, this place offers a unique glimpse into marine life. You'll come face to face with awe-inspiring sharks, vibrant coral atolls, and even some cheeky penguins. The aquarium offers something for everyone. Whether you're fascinated by the mysterious creatures of the deep sea or you're after a fun day out with the kids, this place has it all.
And then there's the Mermaid Garden. It's this massive oceanarium with these cool mermaid statues. While you're checking those out, nurse sharks and stingrays will be gliding right by you. Trust me, it's way cooler than it sounds.
So yeah, if you're looking for a fun way to spend a few hours and see some amazing underwater creatures, SEA LIFE Melbourne is the place to be. It's a Melbourne must-do!
Can't write a Melbourne listicle without Chinatown, right? But Melbourne's Chinatown is not your typical Chinatown.
Sure, there are heaps of delicious dumplings and those amazing roast duck shops. But Melbourne's Chinatown has way more to offer than just food. As Australia's oldest continuously operating Chinatown, it's a history buff's dream too!
Hidden amongst the restaurants are these amazing old buildings. Some even have intricate carvings and dragons. There's a museum there, too, the Chinese Museum, packed with fascinating artifacts that tell the story of Chinese immigration to Melbourne.
So, skip the generic tourist spots and get lost in Melbourne's Chinatown. It's a delicious mix of history, hidden gems, and, okay, maybe a few epic dumpling stops. You won't be disappointed!
Perched on the 88th floor of the Eureka Tower, this is the place to see Melbourne from above. The views? Absolutely stunning. You can see the winding Yarra River, the bustling city streets, and even the distant Dandenong Ranges on a clear day.
What makes the Skydeck a must-visit isn't only the panorama. It's also about the thrill of standing on one of the highest public vantage points in the southern hemisphere. The Skydeck offers experiences like The Edge-a glass cube that slides out from the building for a heart-racing view straight down.
For those who love heights, the Skydeck is a dream. For everyone else, it's a chance to challenge your limits and experience something truly spectacular.
The Yarra River is where I usually go to relax and rejuvenate. Walking along the river, especially at dusk, offers stunning views of the city skyline illuminated against the night sky. You can catch me kayaking in the mornings or enjoying a barbecue with friends at Yarra Park. The river is also home to the Melbourne Arts Precinct, where you can soak in some culture at the NGV or catch a show at the Arts Centre.
Food and drinks? Sorted. The riverside is lined with bars and restaurants, perfect for a post-adventure beer or a fancy dinner cruise celebrating a special occasion. There's even free entertainment at Southbank - catch a concert or just sprawl on the grassy banks with a picnic basket. The Yarra's got it all, and it's the perfect spot to experience Melbourne's vibrant energy.
Melbourne truly has something for everyone, from bustling markets and iconic sports venues to serene gardens and vibrant cultural precincts. As a local, I've shared some of my favourite spots, hoping to inspire you to explore the unique experiences our city offers.
Whether it's your first visit or your tenth, there's always something new to discover. So why wait? Pack your bags, grab a coffee in one of our famous laneways, and start exploring the hidden gems of Melbourne. Can't wait to see you here!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.