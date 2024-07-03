St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Garden to plate': Kids to learn while getting their hands dirty

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 3 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children Huxley, Kai and Jake (background), Woolworths representatives, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Landcare partnerships manager Ben Bancroft, and centre director Kerrie Woolley and Cook MP Simon Kennedy. Picture supplied
Children Huxley, Kai and Jake (background), Woolworths representatives, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Landcare partnerships manager Ben Bancroft, and centre director Kerrie Woolley and Cook MP Simon Kennedy. Picture supplied

Children at Waratah Street Early Education Centre in Cronulla will learn while getting their hands dirty in a "garden to plate" project.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.