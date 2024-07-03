'Garden to plate': Kids to learn while getting their hands dirty

Children at Waratah Street Early Education Centre in Cronulla will learn while getting their hands dirty in a "garden to plate" project.
Landcare Australia and the Woolworths Group, which has given a $1000 grant, are rolling out the hands-on sustainable practices and healthy eating program.
Waratah Street Early Education Centre is the tenth council run early education centre in Sutherland Shire to receive a grant through the program this year.
Children will design garden beds, grow plants from seeds, and harvest and consume the produce.
The centre's existing sustainability features include a water tank, worm farm, compost, and garden pods.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "It's great to see kids getting their hands dirty as they learn more about how the food we buy in the supermarket finds its way to their plates".
Waratah Street Early Education Centre was also recently recognised for its existing sustainability program among other areas, receiving an 'Exceeding' rating under the Education and Care National Quality Standards - Australia's framework for regulating and assessing early childhood education and care.
