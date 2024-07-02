We're not here for the money, councillor warns as Bayside votes for payrise

Bayside Councillors have voted themselves the maximum permitted payrise for the next 12 months.
The NSW Local Government Remuneration Tribunal recently determined councillor and mayoral fees for 2024-25 should be increased by 3.75 per cent.
Councillors can set the fee anywhere between the minimum and maximum set by the Tribunal.
Bayside Council has been classified in the Metropolitan Large council. Under this category the minimum annual fee for a councillor is $20,500 and the maximum $33, 810. The additional fee for mayor is a minimum $43,530 and maximum $98,510.
At the June 26 council meeting, Councillors had three options, an increase, to remain the same or to set the fee somewhere between the permitted minimum and maximum level.
Councillor Liz Barlow moved that there be no increase.
"Everyone is in stress and I believe we should be showing leadership by not accepting a pay rise," she said.
"I move that the fees remain the same as they are now."
She was supported by Cr Mark Hanna
"I feel very uncomfortable about being given a range by an independent tribunal and then letting the council decide where they need to sit within that range," Cr Hanna said.
"It seems invariably that most councils, if not all, automatically go to the top of the range.
"How can you have an independent body determining a range of councillors allowances and then hand it over to a council to mark their own exam papers. I move we stick with what we are currently on."
Cr Great Werner said, "The maximum is still not very much and we have to remember that not all of us are independently wealthy and some actually rely on this money to pay the rent. I think it (the maximum pay increase) is quite reasonable if not too low."
Cr Scott Morrissey moved for maximum payrise.
$32,590 is the current councillor allowance. There are quite a few people who may think we earn ten times that amount," he said.
"The percentage increase on top of $35,590 is $1,220 over a 12 month period.
"To do this for nothing is a big ask and would actually attract the wrong type of people who can afford to do this without any remuneration."
Cr Heidi Douglas agreed with Cr Morrissey, describing the story of a former Sutherland Shire Mayor who gave up feeding her family meat for the term she was on council because the Mayoral allowance was too low.
Cr Barlow said she took the former Rockdale mayor, Ron Rathbone as a role model.
"When the late Ron Rathbone started here, nobody got money. No one was paid to be on council. You did it for the love of your community. You didn't do it for anything else," she said.
"You are not here for the money. You are here to help the community. You are not here for whatever goes in your pocket."
Cr Barlow's motion that there be no increase was lost.
The councillors then voted in support of the maximum permitted payrise with only Councillors Barlow, Hanna and Naji voting against the increase, while Cr Andrew Tsounis abstained from voting.
