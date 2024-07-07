A Speedboat Spectacular

The St George Power Boat Club sees some of the fastest boats in Australia racing at the St George Motor Boat Club on Club Race Days and their annual Speedboat Spectacular.
The Power Boat Club is running their 2024 Speedboat Spectacular on Kogarah Bay on Saturday and Sunday July 20, 21 with up to $40,000 dollars in prize money up for grabs.
The St George Power Boat Club is a speedboat club within the St George Motor Boat Club. They are located at the southern end of Kogarah Bay on the Georges River and race meetings are held several months of the season and they have one speedboat spectacular a year.
Spectators can expect a day filled with heart-pounding action as they cheer on the racers navigating the challenging waters of Kogarah Bay. It's a free event not to be missed for anyone looking for a fun-filled weekend by the water.
This year's race program depends on entries received but will include silverware including for the following Australian Championship Races.
The Hayes Wood-Unlimited Open Inboard, the Riverside Trophy-Unlimited Auto Engine Inboard and Unlimited Outboard, the Wyangang Cup- for 5200 Carby Displacement boats and the Col Brown Trophy for 1.6 lt Hydroplanes.
Commodore Ian Bown said the Power Boat Club is trying to keep powerboat racing going in Sydney and there should be a big crowd.
There should be a big crowd- Commodore Ian Bown
"We have 35 entries at the moment but more boats will enter after the event before ours," he said
"The biggest race is the last race on the Sunday - the Champion of Champions which has been running since 1948.
"The Open Unlimited are the fastest five or six boats and there is $10,000 prize money for that race alone.
"It's a pity local hero Craig Bailey hasn't got a boat at the moment.
"One of the races is the last event in the Hydroplane series-the Oz Lite 1.6 Litre Hydroplane event."
The St. George Motor Boat Club has a long and proud history of continuous progress and development from the 1920s to the present day - the first Motor Boat regatta was held at Sans Souci on 10th July, 1920.
It's all about noise and speed on the water and with power boats with names like the Twister, driven by Brad Holland, The Gambler-Rod Burns, Back in Black- Royce McIntyre, Predator -Andrew Donehue and Anthony Knibbs driving the Eliminator it will surely be a spectacular event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.