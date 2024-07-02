Woronora RSL Club 'vital' to community says MP Jenny Ware

Federal MP for Hughes Jenny Ware says Woronora RSL and Community Club is "a vital institution", and promised to continue to fight to keep it operating.
The commitment comes as the club's executive prepares to meet a senior Crown Lands representative on Wednesday to explore whether it can secure a new, direct lease.
The meeting was facilitated by State MP for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart, who will also attend.
RELATED
Ms Ware said the club had been "a cornerstone of the Woronora community for decades, providing a social meeting place, a crucial evacuation point during natural disasters and has hosted ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services at its memorial".
Ms Ware said, after meeting with the club's board of directors on Saturday, she contacted the RSL Custodian, which has terminated the lease, effective from August 31.
"I understand there are ongoing negotiations between the club and the RSL Custodian," she said.
"I am writing to the RSL Custodian urging negotiations to continue with the goal of securing long term tenure for the Woronora RSL.
"Our community needs this vital institution to remain in place and I am committed to fighting for its future.
"The overwhelming support from Woronora residents and the surrounding areas highlights the club's importance."
Ms Ware spoke on the issue in parliament on Monday
"Nestled on the banks of the Woronora River, known by the 2200 locals down here as 'the Wonnie', and completely ringed by bushland is the suburb or village better known as Woronora," she said.
"The community hub there is the Woronora RSL club. But this club is currently under threat of closure."
Ms Ware said spoke of the importance of the club to the community, and concluded, "I've said to the Woronora locals and the club directors, 'I'll continue to advocate for this club to save this important local icon.' "
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.