Local youth ambassadors for community harmony celebrated

A three-year program dedicated to developing youth ambassadors for community harmony and unity across St George and Sutherland Shire culminated in a showcase event in Hurstville last week.
Called Empowering Youth to Inspire Change (EYTIC) the program involved five high schools across the region and was funded through Multicultural NSW.
Its mission was to equip young individuals with the skills and confidence to act as ambassadors for peace, cohesion, and positive change within their communities.
Over the past three years, EYTIC has taken 299 youth ambassadors from local high schools through a year-long program designed to develop their leadership skills for promoting community harmony and social justice.
The students have participated in workshops, leadership training, and community engagement projects.
Their initiatives have included raising awareness in their schools and delivering key messages through creative arts, and empowering them to foster understanding and cooperation among diverse groups within their schools and community
The results were showcased in a special presentation on June 26 at Marana Hall, Hurstville.
The showcase event featured presentations from the youth ambassadors, who shared their personal journeys and the positive changes they have witnessed and contributed to in their communities.
Youth ambassadors shared their experiences and the impact of their work on community unity.
There was an exhibition of the various community projects initiated by the students, showcasing their creativity and dedication.
Performances by young people who wrote and composed their own songs promoting community harmony.
The event culminated in a Recognition Ceremony where certificates and awards were presented to the youth ambassadors in recognition of their hard work and achievements.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "Georges River Council has proudly worked with Gymea Community Aid in support of the Empowering Youth to Inspire Change (EYTIC) leadership project.
"This is a valuable program for the Georges River area, especially given our culturally rich and diverse community.
"I congratulate the students involved, who are the next generation of local change makers.
"Their contributions and commitment towards creating a socially just community through this project are truly exciting for the future of our community."
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said he was proud of the significant role Council had played in supporting the program, saying it played an invaluable role in helping local students to develop their confidence and leadership skills.
"For a number of years this program has given young people across our region the opportunity to take part in a workshops and forums which hone their leadership skills and enable them to be effective advocates for change," Mayor Pesce said.
"It's great to see the confidence that these incredible young people have developed through their involvement with the program, and I know each of them will go on to make a real difference in our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.