St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local youth ambassadors for community harmony celebrated

July 2 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A three-year program dedicated to developing youth ambassadors for community harmony and unity across St George and Sutherland Shire culminated in a showcase event in Hurstville last week.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.