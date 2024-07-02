Renovations have elevated The Pinnacle to new heights Advertising Feature

The Pinnacle is holding an Open Day on Saturday, July 27 from 11am. Picture supplied

With its multi-million dollar renovation now complete, The Pinnacle - South Hurstville RSL is inviting you to come and celebrate with them at their Open Day on Saturday, July 27.



CEO Simon Mikkelsen said the renovation has been nothing short of extraordinary, completely changing the appearance of the Club.

"From the moment you step inside, you are greeted with a fresh and modern look that truly elevates the overall experience for our members and guests," Mr Mikkelsen said. "One of the most significant changes brought about by the renovations is the updated interior and increase in space."

The Pinnacle has increased its floor area by almost 50 per cent and that means bigger, better facilities for members.



The new design elements, including sleek lighting fixtures and contemporary furniture, have completely revitalised the space and created a more welcoming environment. Additionally, the use of vibrant colours and tasteful decor choices have added a touch of sophistication to the Club.



Further to the aesthetics, the renovations have also improved the Club's functionality. The new layout is more efficient, making it easier for members to navigate the various facilities and amenities that are on offer.



"From the revamped reception area to the newly renovated lounge and sports bar, every aspect of the Club has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the overall experience for our patrons," Mr Mikkelsen said.



"Furthermore, the renovations have allowed us to introduce new and exciting features to the Club which have been met with great enthusiasm and have further solidified our position as a premier club in the area."



With a range of new bars and an intimate cocktail bar there is a place for every occasion. You can even try 16 different beers on tap!



The sports bar, with every sport on multiple screens, is the ideal meeting place for those who want to get together with friends and watch the latest sporting event, while the new Pinnacle entertainment space, with fantastic sound and lighting, is where you can see the latest bands and singers while enjoying a beer or cocktail and a meal all in the one location.



Another innovation at The Pinnacle is the incredible zoned sound system, each area is designed so you can listen to what you want to, when you want to.

The new Zenith Bistro is now delivering some of the most amazing, creative, fresh dishes ever in a light-filled dining space. Your hosts, Mia and Nader, said locals are flocking here to try the new menu.



You'll love a juicy rump steak from the grill, maybe the freshest fish of the day, the spicy Diavola pizza, pasta, kofta skewers, or maybe the calamari misto.

Locals have always said they wanted a great new venue to enjoy entertainment, great food and a range of bars to spend quality time with their friends - and now it is here.



"One of the most pleasing aspects of the new Pinnacle is the increased number of new patrons coming to our Club," Mr Mikkelsen said. "We are adding new promotions and increasing value for members weekly. We recognise that family budgets are stretched and so we are doing everything we can to keep food, drink and entertainment costs down - without compromising quality."

While only open for a few weeks now, there has been an overwhelmingly positive response so far. Members say the wait to complete this massive multi-million dollar renovation has been definitely worth it.



Long time patron Les Smith said, "This is what South Hurstville and surrounding areas have been wanting for years. A modern venue that serves quality food and drinks at fair prices. My wife and I have never been happier at the new Club."



Join The Pinnacle as they celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, July 27 from 11am with a range of giveaways, entertainment and activities taking place throughout the day.

There is $10,000 cash to be won, a welcome gift for the first 100 guests, free one-year membership, $5 schooners, sausage sizzle, raffles, DJ, lion dance, as well as fun for the kids with face painting, jumping castle, obstacle course, petting zoo and rock climbing wall.



"The renovations have truly transformed the Club into a modern and dynamic space that caters to the needs and preferences of our members," Mr Mikkelsen said.

