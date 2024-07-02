A new level of luxury in Kingsgrove

House of the Week - St George
Bed 6 | Bath 5 | Car 6
With a basement garage that can hold six vehicles along with large living areas and six spacious bedrooms, this remarkable tri-level home in Kingsgrove offers style and space often sought, but rarely found.
As you enter the home you are welcomed by high ceilings, which are elegantly decorated with built-in LED lighting.
You'll also notice the generous dimensions and well thought out layout, which seamlessly brings together upstairs and downstairs living.
Listing agent Wayne Singh from Realty Way Hurstville said the home offers great value.
"The cost to buy the land and construct a home like this would total at minimum $3.5 million," Wayne said.
This stylish property displays outstanding construction and great attention to detail.
The large living areas are flooded with natural light, while the gourmet chef's kitchen has quality appliances and stone island benchtop.
Five spacious bedrooms, plus a study or sixth bedroom, make up the accommodation and include two main bedrooms with en suites and walk-in robes.
Outside, there is a peaceful backyard retreat with outdoor entertaining spaces overlooking a sparkling pool and low-maintenance yard.
"The home would be ideal for someone that collects cars or needs the basement for storage or for work," Wayne said.
Situated in a premium neighbourhood with the convenience of amenities only a short drive away.
"It's just a quiet walk to Kingsgrove infants, primary and high school. Also within walking distance to Kingsgrove train station," Wayne said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.