Waterfront masterpiece in Sylvania

House of the Week - Sutherland Shire
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Capturing incredible panoramic views across the Georges River towards Blakehurst and beyond, this extraordinary residence delivers an indulgent level of luxury and prestige.
Set within a private gated estate on a 1096 square metre block, the property commands a north facing deep waterfront position, bordering Kangaroo Point.
Listing agent John Basa from djw property said the grand scale home was a truly rare offering.
"These north waterfront positions seldomly come up for sale so it's a great opportunity for those buyers who have been waiting for one," John said.
Fusing refined elegance with timeless appeal over 500 square metres (approx) of internal living space, the home features glass wrapped walls to showcase the expansive river views and light-filled interiors that spill out onto sunlit, view swept terraces.
Outside you will find an in-ground pool amid sandstone landscape and manicured hedging, while the tiered backyard presents easy access to the water's edge on both sides.
The magnificent property comes complete with private jetty, pontoon, boat shed and ramp as well as your own private sandy beach.
"The location is considered prime and the best in the area which offers easy access to the waterfront," John said.
"It's perfect for a family with teenagers, who own a boat/or jet ski and who would love the waterfront life or for retirees who have a large family and love to entertain by the water."
Positioned 25km South of Sydney city and just moments to Southgate Shopping Centre and Westfield Miranda.
