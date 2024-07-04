Sea change: Residents move into luxury high-rise retirement village at Cronulla

The transformation of a corner site next to Cronulla beach from 1950s red brick flats into a luxury high-rise retirement village is complete.
Thirty seniors, four dogs and one cat moved into Sage by Moran within a week of Sutherland Shire Council issuing an occupation certificate for the building at the corner of Gerrale Street and Surf Road.
More will follow, including buyers of the remaining four apartments, which were held back from sale.
These units are priced from $2 million to $4.975 million for a penthouse.
Four retail areas on ground level, one of which is expected to be a cafe, / food offering, are about to be offered for sale via an expressions of interest campaign.
The eight-storey development of 37 two and three bedroom apartments, was carried out by Retirement by Moran, which is headed by chief executive Dr Shane Moran and managing director Sally Taylor.
The company paid nearly $40 million for the site.
The development includes a rooftop heated pool with swim jets and pavilion, infra red sauna, lounge-library, fitness centre, cinema, wine cellar and workshop.
Ms Taylor said all of the residents who moved in during the first week came from within a five-kilometre radius.
"They have moved from large family homes in which they have lived for the last 30 or 40 years," she said.
"Without overstating it, they are over the moon. Yes, the apartments are gorgeous and luxurious, but that's not the main advantage - within just one week, residents are finding out for themselves the power of community and social networks.
"Sage allows them to live independently, but in a beautiful environment and within a very connected, warm and welcoming community."
Ms Taylor said a full-time building manager and a maintenance manager were on hand to help residents with a range of needs.
"The TVs have been put up, the internet connected, they are having all their bills managed," she said. "Having that type of worry being taken away from them has made such a difference."
The managers do not live on site and their services are performed in normal working hours, but apartments have 24-7 emergency call buttons.
Ms Taylor said they had received very positive feedback about the look of the development. "When we get the retail areas activated, it will be a wonderful addition to Cronulla village," she said.
