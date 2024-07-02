Safety buoys needed to protect swimmers from speeding jet skiers

Bayside Council wants Transport Maritime NSW to install more safety markers along Lady Robinsons Beach to make it clear where jet skis are allowed to operate at high speeds.
Cr Heidi Douglas submitted a Notice of Motion at the June 26 council meeting saying more needs to be done to prevent jet skis speeding in too close to non-netted swimming areas.
"Bayside Council is using its resources to prevent dangerous jet ski driver behaviour on Botany Bay and Lady Robinsons Beach," Cr Douglas said.
"Issues have been noted by the community in the council jet ski hot spot map," she said.
"The majority of incidents are around Brighton-Le-Sands beach.
"The yellow buoys used to mark Jet Ski high speed zones are also currently the same as the buoys marking swimming zones/non-boat areas at Brighton Le Sands,
"This is leading to confusion and dangerous situations where the jet skis come in at high speed to the edge and inside this non-netted swimming area.
"Bayside Council has raised this issue with Transport Maritime NSW at one of our Committee meetings. No action has been taken by Transport Maritime NSW to rectify the situation," she said.
The council supported Cr Douglas' notion calling on the council to formally request Transport Maritime NSW, to install more safety markers along Lady Robinsons Beach.
The jet ski hotspots map is at:
