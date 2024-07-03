'Why not have a go'?: Three mates open paint shop at Kirrawee

Chris Sands says, despite the challenging business conditions, paint is "one of those things people always need".
Mr Sands and two mates, Nathan Lowe and Adrian van de Lustgraaf, have opened a Haymes Paint Shop in Kirrawee.
The outlet, in Flora Street near Woolworths, will cater particularly for trade and professional painters.
The three partners in the franchise are Sutherland Shire residents, who met while working for a garage door company more than a decade ago and have remained friends, partly through attending Cronulla Sharks games together.
"We were talking about doing something together in business and when this came up, we thought, 'Why not have a go?'," Mr Sands said.
Haymes is a family owned business, which was founded in Bendigo in 1935, and has a strong foothold in Victoria, and substantial sales in Queensland and some regional centres.
The brand, which has high Canstar ratings, has been sold in the shire by independent supplier Crockers Paint & Wallpaper for many years, but the nearest Haymes Paint Shops in Sydney are at Tempe and Wentworthville.
Mr Sands said they would work in conjunction with Crockers to expand sales of the Haymes range of paints in the shire.
"Paint is not 100 per cent recession proof, because nothing is, but it is one of those things people always need," he said.
"Sutherland Shire is going through a big growth period at present, with new residential and commercial buildings and repaints, so we believe there is an opportunity," he said.
Mr Sands said the large number of homes in the shire near the ocean was one of the factors behind the "repaints" need.
Mr Sands said the three men brought different business skill sets to the venture.
He has been involved in marketing, while his partners have experience in sales and small business ownership.
The business is sponsoring a Cronulla Sharks player and providing gold sponsorship at Cronulla Golf Club.
The official opening of the new outlet will be celebrated with a Trade Day, with a free barbecue and coffee and giveaways, from 6am on Thursday, July 4.
