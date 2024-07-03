149 units and tavern in Heathcote Hotel development plans

A six-storey development with 149 apartments and modern, "family-friendly" tavern is proposed for the Heathcote Hotel site.
Sutherland Shire developer and builder Duffy Kennedy bought the 7244 square metre site on the Princes Highway last year.
The company is carrying out a similar development of the Engadine Tavern site, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Heathcote Hotel has continued to operate since its sale, and is now being run by the Feros Group, which has several other hotels in the shire.
If the proposed development is approved, the Feros Group will operate the new tavern.
The development proposal has created angst for some nearby residents, whose concerns include traffic, parking, noise and anti-social behaviour.
A couple told the Leader they purchased their home in Hunter Street in 2017 "because it was a beautiful tree lined, quiet street, and we thought it was a perfect place to bring up a family".
"[We had] mixed emotions about the pub at the top of the street. On one hand we thought it was a bonus to be able to walk up and have a meal, but we were worried about the noise at the same time."
"The noise from this development will be far greater."
They have already experienced "local streets being overrun by cars" from the hotel on some occasions.
"If you add the traffic from another 149 apartments, together with visitors to the updated pub and any other new business, then our quite relaxed environment goes out the window."
Another resident said the main issues were the height of the buildings, which would have a significant shading impact on the area, parking for hotel patrons, the effect on existing congested roads and general access to the development.
Duffy Kennedy principal Gavin Duffy said it was intended to lodge a development application (DA) with Sutherland Shire Council by the end of this month.
Mr Duffy acknowledged some residents had concerns, "but I think the majority of the community is supportive".
"There is a big demand for more apartments and there will a component of affordable housing," he said.
Mr Duffy said the DA would be for complying development, with basement parking for hotel patrons as well as residents.
"We have finalised traffic plans and the findings are that it will have very little impact," he said.
"The new tavern will be modern and family-friendly and our intention is to continue to work with the Feros group."
Chief executive of the Feros Group, Chris Feros, said they had planned to go into the development on the former Toyota site at Caringbah when the plans included a hotel.
When the plans for that project changed, the group was attracted by the Heathcote Hotel development.
"I have bought the Heathcote Hotel licence," he said. "We came in before Christmas, but our three-year lease started about six weeks ago.
"We really like pub and are going to do a little 'reno' and put a bit of love into it.
"We are excited for the future potential."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.