St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Opening of new Cronulla Picture Theatre a big day in shire's history

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla Picture Theatre in 1974. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries local history collection
Cronulla Picture Theatre in 1974. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries local history collection

The opening of the new Cronulla Picture Theatre on Thursday October 18, 1928 was a big day in the history of Sutherland Shire.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.