Opening of new Cronulla Picture Theatre a big day in shire's history

Furley sold the business in 1915 to Cronulla Pictures Limited, a company whose director, Hector Melville, served until 1918. By 1922 the theatre was in the hands of Theodore Glasgow, who would be the last person to run the tin theatre. Around 1924 the movies would run each Wednesday and Saturday and, because there was not enough electricity from the local power house, management had to have an oil engine to generate its own power. Part of the theatre was open air and these were usually sold as the cheap seats so it was very uncomfortable if it rained!