Opening of new Cronulla Picture Theatre a big day in shire's history

The opening of the new Cronulla Picture Theatre on Thursday October 18, 1928 was a big day in the history of Sutherland Shire.
The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate reported a capacity crowd was on hand to watch silent movie, The Student Prince.
In addition, Mrs Ivy Ross and Mr Frank King sang a duet, Charmaine the juvenile Pavlova gave a delightful and graceful dance and the specialist act of Ada and Vincent was novel and very cleverly done.
A year later, the Advocate reported the theatre was about to get "talkies".
The newspaper reports were researched by Sutherland Shire Historical Society member Leigh Wallbank.
Ms Wallbank recalled, when she was growing up, "It was a really big thing to go to the Saturday afternoon matinee - - Jaffas rolled down the aisles, Movietone News, cartoons followed by a 'B' movie and then the main event, the 'A' movie.
"My grandparents told me that in the early 1940s they had a permanent booking on Saturday nights. I guess this was a common theme in most households across NSW and Australia-wide pre-TV.
"Not only did Cronulla Picture Theatre show movies, it also had school presentation nights, Anzac ceremonies, Cronulla Glee Club, P & C, Chamber of Commerce, pantomimes, Cronulla Church of England functions and Cronulla Methodist Girls' Comrades, just to name a few."
Sutherland Shire Libraries local history department says:
Picture theatres have always played an important role in people's social life. This is no more true than in the early days of Sutherland Shire.
Entertainment venues were at first usually the school of arts. A school of arts had been established in Sutherland township before the turn of the 20th century. Cronulla School of Arts was open for business from the early 1900s. They served primarily as a venue to conduct meetings and house libraries of books.
When silent movies became available however new venues popped up all over Sydney suburbs to accommodate new crowds of people wanting to see them. The first purpose built venue in the Sutherland Shire was commonly known as the old tin picture show. It was originally designated a temporary structure and located on Gerrale Street.
The theatre was operated by Ebenezer Furley who had purchased the land from Sutherland Shire Councillor Charles McAlister in 1910.
Furley was a local resident who also edited the shipping news for the Daily Telegraph for a number of years. The building was in use by 1912, described as being only a few yards from the beach. By 1913 admission cost sixpence and it appeared to be a going concern.
Furley sold the business in 1915 to Cronulla Pictures Limited, a company whose director, Hector Melville, served until 1918. By 1922 the theatre was in the hands of Theodore Glasgow, who would be the last person to run the tin theatre. Around 1924 the movies would run each Wednesday and Saturday and, because there was not enough electricity from the local power house, management had to have an oil engine to generate its own power. Part of the theatre was open air and these were usually sold as the cheap seats so it was very uncomfortable if it rained!
In 1927 Glasgow had plans for a new picture theatre. It was designed and erected by Mr Duggan, who was listed as the architect. On the 5th October 1928 the theatre opened on the corner of Kurranulla Street and Kingsway.
The old site, which had been sold, was later used as a bus depot for Bardsley Buses.
In late 1929 the Cronulla theatre entered into an arrangement with Audiotone to supply talkie equipment, however, there were problems with the installation and the theatre had to renegotiate with a new supplier."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.