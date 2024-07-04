Students' cultural immersion ahead of NAIDOC Week

Rockdale Public School students had a vibrant change of dress, with a hands-on experience that marked a connection to their surrounds.
Ahead of NAIDOC Week (July 7-14), the primary school hosted Djalgala Aboriginal Education, which promotes inclusive learning through Indigenous interactive experiences. Founded by a Gangalidda woman Hayley Goodrick, the initiative aims to give children an insight into culture, to foster respect and understanding.
It was a timely visit ahead of NAIDOC Week, which honours the traditions, achievements, and voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. It's a time to recognise the contributions of First Nations communities to shared history, culture and identity.
This year's theme for NAIDOC Week is 'Keep the Fire Burning: Blak, Loud, and Proud'. Recent research led by UNSW Sydney showed that having a community-wide approach to Indigenous education increased cultural understanding, and created a sense of belonging by positioning Aboriginal people as knowledge holders.
