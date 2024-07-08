Sydney South win NSW Hockey title

The Sydney South Open Women's hockey team are the 2024 Open NSW State Champions after a 2-1 grand final win over Lithgow in the Grand Final at Wyong.
In the three day event Sydney South went through the early rounds with only one defeat -beating Nepean, North Sydney and Newcastle 3-0 but went down to Lithgow 3-2.
They then hammered the Illawarra South Coast team 5-0 in the semi finals before meeting their first round nemesis Lithgow in the Grand Final overcoming them 2-1 in a tight affair.
The Sydney South Hockey Association was formed following Hockey NSW's association reform in 2015 and is an amalgamation of five local clubs- it basically covers the St George and Sutherland Shire regions.
The Sydney South Hockey Association runs all age and Women's Field Hockey competitions at Marang Parklands Hockey Complex at Greenhills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.