St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bruce Lee festival returns to Kogarah

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People gathered at Kogarah Town Square on July 20 last year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee. Picture: Chris Lane
People gathered at Kogarah Town Square on July 20 last year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee. Picture: Chris Lane

Bruce Lee, Kung Fu Master and Hollywood legend will again be remembered in Kogarah and Hurstville to commemorate the 51st anniversary of his death.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.