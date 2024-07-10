Bruce Lee festival returns to Kogarah

Bruce Lee, Kung Fu Master and Hollywood legend will again be remembered in Kogarah and Hurstville to commemorate the 51st anniversary of his death.
Bruce Lee was the founder of the martial arts discipline Jeet Kune Do, which is credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts.
The life-size statue of the Chinese martial arts legend in Kogarah Town Square was a gift from Shunde District of the city of Foshan, China, one of the then-Kogarah Council's sister cities which has an ancestral connection to the US-born Lee, who died in 1973.
Many St George residents also have connections with Shunde.
The commemoration events are hosted by World Dragon Fans Club Australia in conjunction with Taste of Shunde and the Wing Chun Kung Fu Club, supported by Georges River Council.
The commemoration ceremony is held at the statue twice a year, on Bruce Lee's birthday and the anniversary of his death.
Georges River Councillor Ben Wang, who is helping to organise the event said, "I would like to make this twice-yearly event a festival for the community to celebrate Bruce Lee to be built into the fabric of our vibrant multicultural community."
The commemoration contains several events over three days. On July 12 and 13 there will be two Kung Fu Special Banquets at Taste of Shunde Hurstville.
Each banquet features a sumptuous dinner by three guest Master Chefs from Shunde. One of the Master Chefs will also perform special entertainment, while blindfolded slicing a potato on a balloon. There will also be a guest singer, Kung Fu performance, and Lion Dance at the banquet.
Event Location: Taste of Shunde, 9-11 Crofts Ave Hurstville. Time: 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Booking: (02) 8385 9720
The main event will be on Saturday, July 13 which will include a presentation of wreaths and special offerings at the bronze Bruce Lee statue in the Kogarah Town Square, along with martial arts demonstrations, and lion dancers with firecrackers.
About 150 to 200 people are expected to take part, commemorating Lee as a master of Kung Fu and acknowledging the ties that many Georges River residents have with Shunde. Event Location: Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah Time: 11am to 4pm. Cost: Free
On Sunday July 14 there will be a Bruce Lee forum titled "Remembering Uncle Bruce Lee for the Global Dreamer" hosted by Alfred Yau the nephew of Bruce Lee, assisted by Georges River Association.
Event Location: Salvation Army Hurstville, 22 Bond Street, Hurstville. Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Cost: Free
