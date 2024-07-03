Pesce pads up for another innings...but may not get a bat

Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce is believed to have changed his mind about retiring from the council and has nominated for Liberal Party preselection for the September election.
However, Cr Pesce is no certainty to get the nod, with a push by some local party members to have omitted from the Liberal team.
Cr Pesce said when he was re-elected mayor in September 2023 this would likely be his last term on the council.
At that time, he had his sights on replacing Scott Morrison in Cook.
When he failed to win preselection for Cook, he went close to quitting the council immediately, but was talked into staying till the end of the term.
Nominations for the council election preselection closed on Friday, and Cr Pesce's name was on the list.
Liberal Party state president Don Harwin will draw up his preferred team for consideration by the state executive.
Liberal teams for other councils will be decided at the same time.
It is understood former councillor Marie Simone, who was dropped from the Sutherland team at the last election, is seeking to return.
Former Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons is understood not to have nominated, but may be drafted with a view to her being positioned to take on Labor's Maryanne Stuart in the seat of Heathcote in the next state election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.