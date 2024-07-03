St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Car hoons are on the move - but still in Bayside.

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 3 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Council is calling for increased Police patrols against hooning on the other side of Botany Bay such as this one pictured in Brighton-Le-Sands last year. Picture supplied
Bayside Council is calling for increased Police patrols against hooning on the other side of Botany Bay such as this one pictured in Brighton-Le-Sands last year. Picture supplied

The crackdown on hoon activity on The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands has shifted the problem on the other side of Botany Bay.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.