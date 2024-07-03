Car hoons are on the move - but still in Bayside.

The crackdown on hoon activity on The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands has shifted the problem on the other side of Botany Bay.
Councillor Scott Morrissey told Bayside Council's June 26 meeting that there has been an increase in hooning at the boat ramp at Foreshore Drive, Botany.
"We have done such a great job curbing car hoons on The Grand Parade and associated areas in Bayside that, guess what? They have moved to the boat ramp at Botany," Cr Morrissey said.
"It's proven what works but what we have done is shifted the problem.
"Foreshore Drive is often used as a drag strip. Before Covid, a couple of young P-Platers unfortunately passed away as a result of losing control of their car. I know there is a huge car movement on social media. People are organising car meets. They are going down to the boat ramp and doing burnouts,
"The boat ramp is 24 hours a day. There's people coming and going with boats. There's fishermen and there's families and kids there as well.
"The hoons are doing burnouts in what they see is a deserted area. There are houses about 300-metres away.
"My primary concern is the safety of people coming and going to the boat ramp and the speed of people driving along Foreshore Drive. There have been deaths there just as there have been on The Grand Parade."
Cr Morrissey moved that the council writes to the Minister for Transport, the CEO of the Port Authority NSW, and the NSW Police Local Area Commander to formally inform them of the increasing anti-social behaviour and hooning at the Foreshore Drive boat ramp, highlighting the risk to public safety and impact on residents.
Actions to be taken could include a daily review of the existing CCTV cameras with evidence of hooning handed to Police and the addition of CCTV cameras to other areas of the carpark.
He also called for the introduction of License Plate Recognition cameras, the extension of security presence after 6pm daily, more regular, random Police patrols at night, and mobile speed cameras on Foreshore Drive at night. He was unanimously supported by the council.
