Sharon Xabregas from Sign Hear won the 2024 Business Person of the Year at the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Six years ago Sharon Xabregas made the pivotal decision to leave behind a workplace where she faced bullying and discrimination to forge her own path, now she has been named Business Person of the Year at the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.



This comes after taking a leap of faith to establish Sign Hear, a business that provides quality services for our Deaf and hard of hearing communities.



"This award is incredibly special to me. Starting Sign Hear as a Deaf individual, I faced a lot of apprehension and stigma. This recognition shows that dreams can become a reality despite the challenges," Sharon said.



"It's an inspiration for the Deaf and hard of hearing community, demonstrating that they too can achieve success within their career journey. In the business realm, there are very few Deaf entrepreneurs to follow, so I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their dreams.



"This award also recognises my amazing staff. Their dedication and hard work are integral to our success, and this win highlights that we're all part of something significant."

Sign Hear's mission is to bridge the gap between the Deaf and hearing communities by providing a comprehensive range of services.



These include personalised Auslan training, mentoring, communication support, interpreting services, employment supports, and advocacy. Their goal is to ensure effective interaction between Deaf individuals, their families, organisations, allies, and the broader community.



Additionally, they specialise in Support Coordination to maximise their clients' NDIS plans and provide Deaf Awareness Training to workplaces, aiming to facilitate a smooth transition for Deaf employees and promote inclusivity.



This is the third Local Business Award for Sign Hear with the business previously winning the Specialised Business award in both 2022 and 2023.



"I believe our award-winning success stems from several key elements. As someone who is Deaf myself, I understand firsthand the barriers and stigma that many people face and bring a unique perspective that resonates strongly with our mission to promote choice, control and independence," Sharon said.

"A significant element of our success is our inclusive and diverse team, many of whom have lived experiences with deafness or have fostered a deep understanding to support our Deaf and hard of hearing communities. These unique perspectives enhance the quality of our services.

"We also continuously strive to adapt and innovate, as demonstrated by the introduction of Support Coordination services in 2022, which have been well-received and show our responsiveness to community needs."



Looking to the future, Sign Hear is eager to continue forging partnerships within the Sutherland Shire and across Australia.

"We're also planning to expand our team and services, with a particular focus on the employment sector," Sharon said. "We're committed to supporting younger Deaf and hard of hearing individuals as they enter the workforce. Mentorship programs will play a key role, providing encouragement and guidance to those interested in pursuing their own business journeys."



When asked what the secret to business success was, Sharon said being true to yourself, sticking to your passion and skillset, and also being open to feedback and the evolving demands of the community.



"It's about continuously improving and adapting to meet our community's needs," she said.



"Our business model centres around supporting our staff and putting them first. This approach naturally flows onto our clients, resulting in high-quality services and positive outcomes."

Sharon said that receiving the Business Person of the Year award is overwhelming and humbling.

"I am incredibly grateful for this achievement and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who have supported me along this journey," she said.



"I am deeply thankful to everyone who has stood by me and am proud to accept this honour. This award is not just a recognition of our hard work but also a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of everyone involved with Sign Hear."