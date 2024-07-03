Hope for Woronora RSL Club after 'positive' meeting with minister

A "very positive" meeting with Lands Minister Steve Kamper has provided hope Woronora RSL and Community Club will be saved.
Mr Kamper and two representatives of Crown Lands, along with Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart, met club executive members at Woronora on Wednesday afternoon.
Club president Darren Parker said later, "It was very positive".
"We all sat down and it was good to nut it out," he said.
"Crown Lands will now be in consultation with RSL NSW and we will see what happens after that.
"Hopefully they will work something out."
Ms Stuart said in a social media post: "Great to meet with the Woronora RSL Board members, Darren, Kylie, Tony and Karen, representatives from the Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper and representatives from Crown Lands Department this afternoon to discuss the future of the Wonnie RSL Club.
"We had a productive discussion, and I am committed to continue working hard to find a solution for the club. Talking to the locals, they just want to keep the doors open and the beer on tap."
