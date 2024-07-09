Shire-based group for women seeking female travelling companion expands

Six hundred more women have joined a Facebook group launched by a Caringbah South resident to connect people like themselves, who would like to have a female companion with whom to travel.
The surge follows a report in the Leader in June and republication of the article in The Senior newspaper, which is also published by Australian Community Media.
The Find A Female Cruise or Travel Buddy group has grown to have 9200 members, most of whom are active on the page.
Members may be single, widowed or have partners who are not keen to travel. The average age is "in the 60s", with a growing number of younger women joining.
They take cruises and overseas trips as well as local excursions. There are also coffee catch-ups, dinners and lunches, where women can meet and discuss travel plans.
Yvonne Vickers, who started the Facebook group said, "This is further proof there is a great need out there for ladies, for friendship, companionship and travel".
"Imagine the numbers we would get if it was publicised it in every area."
Mrs Vickers organised a lunch on Sunday for more than 60 residents from Sutherland Shire and St George, who expressed interest after reading of the group.
They gathered at Cronulla RSL Club to learn more about how the group works and meet others who are in the same position.
Mrs Vickers said it was one of the biggest meet-ups they have had.
"Cronulla RSL were terrific to deal with, and were really accommodating in organising an area for us," she said.
"It has been a little bit of work, but the rewards are there to see - these ladies are so happy at the prospect of being able to travel.
"I don't get anything out of it - it's my little contribution to the community."
Mrs Vickers said the lunch was an opportunity for the women to "chat, network and learn more".
"I say a few words and get them mingling and moving around after they have eaten.
"I am sure lots of friendships and travel will result.
"We have a travel agent within our group, who knows our wants and needs and they can have a chat with her. She doesn't push, just explains her association with the group.
Mrs Vickers has always been a keen traveller and since 2016 has taken 41 cruises and many land trips.
She also has a reputation, from past involvement in Sutherland Shire sport and charity fund-raising, for being a very good organiser.
A widow herself, Mrs Vickers said in the initial report the response from women who had benefited from the group "warms my heart".
"I often get messages from them to say it's just changed their lives so much," she said.
"These ladies wouldn't have had the opportunity to travel before they found the group. They have made life-long friends. It's amazing."
