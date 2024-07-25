St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Thousands of reasons to celebrate youth empowerment

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 25 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MyStrengths team, which partners with Sutherland Shire schools to empower students, pictured recently at NSW Parliament. The team has supported more than 100,000 teenagers. Picture supplied
The MyStrengths team, which partners with Sutherland Shire schools to empower students, pictured recently at NSW Parliament. The team has supported more than 100,000 teenagers. Picture supplied

A youth mental health organisation in Sutherland Shire is continuing its mission to improve the well-being of young people, and it has reason to celebrate its recent successes.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.