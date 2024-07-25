Thousands of reasons to celebrate youth empowerment

"This program has been making an impact since 2016," she said. "Our mission is to see every Australian teenager discover and live out their top five strengths. We are on a mission to see that teenagers see what's right about them and to focus on that. Many of our shire based schools - Kirrawee, Woolooware, Port Hacking, Inaburra, Lucas Heights, Shire Christian, St Patrick's College and Cronulla high schools have been instrumental in partnering with MyStrengths."

