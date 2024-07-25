Thousands of reasons to celebrate youth empowerment

A youth mental health organisation in Sutherland Shire is continuing its mission to improve the well-being of young people, and it has reason to celebrate its recent successes.
MyStrengths, which partners with schools in the shire, is hosting an educational and celebratory event on July 31 at Sutherland Arts Theatre. It's marking a milestone, having empowered more than 100,000 young people since the initiative started.
Jools Hardie from MyStrengths says the occasion will recognise the significant work being done in the youth space, through workshops that help young people discover their strengths.
"This program has been making an impact since 2016," she said. "Our mission is to see every Australian teenager discover and live out their top five strengths. We are on a mission to see that teenagers see what's right about them and to focus on that. Many of our shire based schools - Kirrawee, Woolooware, Port Hacking, Inaburra, Lucas Heights, Shire Christian, St Patrick's College and Cronulla high schools have been instrumental in partnering with MyStrengths."
At the event, a keynote speaker is Zoe Robinson, an advocate for children and young people, teachers and school coordinators from across NSW.
