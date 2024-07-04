Lugarno Lions food drive success

Lugarno Lions ran a successful food drive at Riverwood Plaza recently, to assist people in need within the community.
The club collected non-perishable food items in support of The South West Evangelical Church (SWEC) at Kingsgrove. The food will be divided up into hampers, which will be distributed each week to the families at their parish.
The drive was also supported by the Riverwood Hornets, a division of the Australian Cadet Corps.
