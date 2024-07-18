Gardening club grows into its 70th year

A love of all things green and floral for seven decades has come into fruition for a popular gardening club in Sutherland Shire.
The Engadine Home Gardeners' Club, which was established by green thumb enthusiasts 70 years ago, celebrated its long achievement in July, 2024.
Engadine Bowling Club was the site of celebrations, as dedicated members to local flora, united in a common hobby - gardening.
With floral arrangements and a cake on site, the committee gathered to reminisce on the early days and the long success of the club.
The group of home gardeners meet once a month to share knowledge and a love of gardening. Members hold plant stalls and have expert speakers talk about different species of plants and flowers.
And things are old school here. There's a Facebook group where members marvel at magnificent plants. But it's the good old fashion seniors social activity sessions where people who enjoy planting and admiring everything from flowers to ferns, chit-chat about their passion for natural growth.
Club President John Hoppitt says there are more than 30 members. "At the time when it started, there were no other amusements in the area," he said. "No picture theatre, no electric trains. This garden club started with 37 people and it reached over 100 a few years later, because people wanted somewhere to go.
"Every meeting, we have a bench, where members bring flowers from their garden. We have floral art, and 20 sections of various plants that are judged by various members, with point scores at the end, with prizes given out. We make special arrangements for E.G Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens and we have been part of that for some years."
