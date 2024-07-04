Former St George Girls High student Judith Whelan remembered

A former colleague and fellow student at St George Girls High has paid tribute to journalist Judith Whelan who has died aged 63.
Ms Whelan was the former editor of the Sydney Morning Herald and ABC editorial director. She was a student at St George Girls High School from 1973 to 1978.
Lawyer Connie Carnabuci attended St George Girls High in 1979 to 1980 and was a year behind Judith Whelan.
"We reconnected at the ABC where I was general counsel from 2017 to 2021," Ms Carnabuci said.
"Judith had a real passion for news journalism," she said.
"She was the consummate professional and always conducted herself with grace no matter how stressful or chaotic the situation around her might have been.
"She was very sharp intellectually and was a very quick study. She was also elegance personified, in stark contrast to the rough and tumble of the newsroom.
"I would say she was a first class lady. It was a pleasure to work with her and it is a shame she has been taken too soon."
Anne Field, a former teacher at St George Girls High School and former Rockdale and Kogarah Councillor taught Judith in 1977.
"I followed her progress over the years and all she achieved," Ms Field said.
"From a teacher's point of view she really achieved a lot in her short life. She sets a fine example to the current and future students of St George Girls High.
"It's a good reflection of the high standard of the school that it encourages students to achieve their best," she said.
ABC Managing Director, David Anderson said, "We have lost a great friend and journalism has lost a true fighter.
On behalf of everyone at the ABC, I send our deepest condolences to Judith's husband Chris, her children Sophia and Patrick, stepson Sam and all her family and friends."
Judith Whelan joined the ABC in 2016 as Head of Specialist Content and was appointed Director, Regional and Local in 2019. In October 2022 Judith was appointed ABC Editorial Director.
She was a former editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, as well as its news director and the editor of its weekend edition, following more than seven years as the editor of Good Weekend.
Her career in journalism also includes experience as a Walkley-nominated news and feature writer, senior editor and a foreign correspondent in both the Pacific and Europe.
A funeral service for Judith Whelan will be held on Friday, 5 at the Great Hall, Sydney University at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.