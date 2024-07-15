Gymea Gorillas gifting veterans

The Gymea JRLF Club takes pride in supporting veterans and have raised $1000 for the Cronulla Sutherland Veteran Association by donating $5 from the sale of their Gymea Gorilla Anzac shirts.
During half-time of the Emerging Cup game at Corea Oval, Gymea Club President Jordan Moyle and Secretary Scott Miller presented a check to Cronulla Veterans President Edward Lopez.
This visit highlighted the important role that junior league football plays in shaping the well-being and skill sets of young people in our community.
Mr Lopez said he grew up playing junior league in the Shire and he directly benefited from participating in junior league football.
"These formative years were essential for my personal and athletic development. The values of discipline, teamwork, and leadership I learned were applicable in all areas of my life, laying a foundation for the future.
"Junior league football is far more than just a sport; it nurtures future leaders and well-rounded citizens."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.