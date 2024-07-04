Inaugural St George Historical Society fundraiser to support Lydham Hall

The inaugural St George Historical Society fundraiser in support of historic Lydham Hall will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at the Bexley RSL Club.
All proceeds raised from the night will fund restoration of key objects in the collection and the ongoing maintenance of Lydham Hall.
One of the oldest homes in the St George area and the only dedicated museum in Bayside, Lydham Hall, built in the 1860s, was also the home of noted naturalist David Stead and his daughter Christina the famous novelist.
The NSW Heritage listed building reopened on Sunday, February 4 following extensive renovations undertaken by Bayside Council and is the headquarters of the St George Historical Society.
The museum is also home to a large collection of items from the National Trust.
The St George Historical Society fundraiser will have a Christmas in July theme.
St George Historical Society President Wesley Fairhall said, "The main reason for the fundraiser is that we have some very important infrastructure projects for the museum.
"We are trying to make it a more commercial kitchen so that we can continue with our famous Devonshire teas and our winter hot soups on the verandah.
"We are also wanting to care for and preserve our wonderful museum collection of artefacts.
"And we are hoping that people will come along and become new members of the St George Historical Society."
Details:
Bexley RSL Club, 24 Stoney Creek Road, Bexley
Tuesday, July 23, 6.30pm - 9pm
Menu
Main: Ham or turkey, with baked vegetables
Dessert: Apple pie with ice cream or plum pudding with custard
Drinks: purchase at the bar
Raffle prizes
- Homemade Christmas cake
- "Coalcliff Harbour", a painting on canvas by the talented Australian artist, Pamela Griffith OAM. Valued at $1,500 (prize drawn on 16 November 2024 at Lydham Hall).
Entertainment
Trivia Competition
Cost
$45 per person.
Don't miss out, book by Tuesday, 16 July at:
