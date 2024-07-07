Young voices will be heard: taking a stand in Youth Parliament

Princess said she drew on person experience. "I have been disillusioned with parliament and politics for much of my youth. When observing the state of the world and recognising the needs of people in my community who are unaware of how to make their voices heard, I felt compelled to advocate for them in a way that would best support their needs," she said. "My experience working with charities such as the Salvation Army allowed me to hear the issues faced by community members and their desires for political support and reform in areas they hold dear."