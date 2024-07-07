St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Young voices will be heard: taking a stand in Youth Parliament

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 8 2024 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Y NSW Youth Parliament program, a youth empowerment initiative that has been shaping young leaders for more than 20 years, returns in 2024. File picture by Kath Uziallo
The Y NSW Youth Parliament program, a youth empowerment initiative that has been shaping young leaders for more than 20 years, returns in 2024. File picture by Kath Uziallo

It's that time of the year again when young people from across St George and Sutherland Shire have the chance to voice passions, concerns and matters of significance to members of Parliament.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.