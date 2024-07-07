Young voices will be heard: taking a stand in Youth Parliament

It's that time of the year again when young people from across St George and Sutherland Shire have the chance to voice passions, concerns and matters of significance to members of Parliament.
Youth Parliament 2024 has announced its participants for the annual program that gives young Australians an opportunity to create change for their generation.
Among them is Alyssa Jeffries, 17, who represents the Heathcote electorate in the Women's Affairs Committee, and Princess Delany 17, of Bexley North, who represents the Kogarah electorate in the Aboriginal Affairs Committee.
The chambers of NSW Parliament will welcome almost 70 dynamic young people, who will step into the roles of parliamentarians for the 2024 Y NSW Youth Parliament Sitting Week. From July 9-11, the Legislative Assembly will house youthful energy and innovative ideas as these participants, representing a diverse cross-section of NSW electorates, engage in a rigorous three-day legislative session.
The Y NSW Youth Parliament program, a youth empowerment initiative that has been shaping young leaders for more than 20 years, offers high school students in Years 10 to 12 a rare platform to voice their concerns and propose solutions on issues critical to their communities.
Participants have been preparing Youth Bills across a variety of portfolios, including Aboriginal Affairs, Arts, Music and Culture, Education and Training, Housing and Homelessness, Justice, Rural and Regional Development and Women's Affairs. These bills will be the focal point of debate during the sitting week, reflecting the participants' commitment to advocating for meaningful change.
In the past few months, Youth Parliamentarians have been conducting consultations with local communities, and engaging with industry experts during their committee meetings. The sitting week will culminate in the presentation and debate of these Youth Bills, reflecting the young participants' deep commitment to their communities and leadership.
Alyssa, who lives in the Illawarra region, returns to the program for a second year. "I feel I can meet like minded people where all our voices are equal to discuss issues that matter to us most," she said. She believes youth parliament inspires the lives of young people to address issues within their lives and work together towards making meaningful change within the community.
"The issue that I am most passionate about is gender-based violence," she said. "As a result I joined the Women's Affairs Committee this year and we are currently making a bill on prevention of gender-based violence. I think there needs to be a massive shift as to how we teach respectful relationships to students in high school. By writing our bill I hope that it will bring the attention to the forefront of politicians to spark change."
Princess, who comes from Sierra Leone, said the program provided her with the chance to amplify voices from her electorate. "The workshops and mentoring sessions have equipped me with parliamentary knowledge, enabling me to make real legislative changes to support my community," she said. "Youth Parliament has allowed me to meet diverse young people from across the state, all passionate about making positive changes in their communities. This has opened my eyes to statewide issues that we can collectively address."
Princess said she drew on person experience. "I have been disillusioned with parliament and politics for much of my youth. When observing the state of the world and recognising the needs of people in my community who are unaware of how to make their voices heard, I felt compelled to advocate for them in a way that would best support their needs," she said. "My experience working with charities such as the Salvation Army allowed me to hear the issues faced by community members and their desires for political support and reform in areas they hold dear."
She looks forward to sharing her main passion on a vocal stage. "As a Sierra Leonean woman who was unable to grow up immersed in my traditional culture, I am deeply passionate about the cultivation of First Nations traditions and culture for young people as a means of helping them find their identity," Princess said. "Within the Youth Parliament, our debate on this bill aims to raise awareness of the inextricable connection between land and First Nations students, as well as the importance of supporting the well-being of First Nations students.
"A significant policy change I hope to see implemented is the incorporation of 'on-country' learning into the education curriculum for students from preparatory to high school. The Aboriginal Affairs Committee has strongly advocated this change in our First Nations Cultural Lands Connection Program (Establishment) Bill 2024, which aims to foster and strengthen cultural ties to country and tradition for NSW First Nations students, thereby improving their well-being and attendance retention."
Y NSW Chief Executive Rob Rob Kennaugh said the program served not only as a platform for young people to express their ideas and concerns, but also fostered the development of confidence, public speaking, critical thinking, and civic duty. "Participants are empowered to be active and influential in shaping their communities," he said. "The Youth Parliament program also marks a significant milestone in its commitment to inclusivity and representation. Participants this year hail from a broad spectrum of backgrounds, ensuring a rich diversity of perspectives and experiences. The outcomes of this session will be presented to Members of Parliament and other key stakeholders, potentially influencing future policy decisions."
