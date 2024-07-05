'All welcome': NAIDOC Week celebration to be held in Gunnamatta Park

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, history, and heritage will be celebrated at a NAIDOC Week community celebration in Gunnamatta Park on Thursday July 11, between 10am and 2pm.
The event will include performances from First Nations artists, workshops, stalls, live music and a gold coin donation barbecue.
Sutherland Shire Council and Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation partner in staging the event, which is held across the nation every year in the first week of July.
The theme this year is "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud", which highlights the resilience and strength of our communities.
A council statement said the aim was "to ensure the stories, traditions, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are valued and celebrated and, in turn, enriching the fabric of our nation with the oldest living culture in the world".
"We invite everyone to join us for a day of cultural celebration and community spirit," the council said."
Last year, about 200 people, including many children, attended the annual NAIDOC celebration at Gunnamatta Park.
The first seeds of what would become NAIDOC Week were planted by Indigenous activists, including William Cooper, Douglas Nicholls and Jack Pattern, who held a day of protest on January 26 1938, called the Day of Mourning, or the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet.
The protest, which included a march through Sydney, received significant media and public attention - prompting Prime Minister Joseph Lyons to meet with the leaders involved. The delegation gave Lyons a manifesto calling for citizenship rights for Aboriginal people.
The following year, William Cooper wrote to the National Missionary Council of Australia in order to push for an annual event.
Between 1940 and 1955, the Sunday before Australia Day was known as National Aborigines Day. From 1955, the day shifted to July, in order to expand from a day of protest to include celebrations of Indigenous achievements and culture as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.