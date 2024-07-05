St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'All welcome': NAIDOC Week celebration to be held in Gunnamatta Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 5 2024 - 10:00am
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, history, and heritage will be celebrated at a NAIDOC Week community celebration in Gunnamatta Park on Thursday July 11, between 10am and 2pm.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

