St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Early childhood education achievement

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 5 2024 - 11:50am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Road Early Education Centre Sylvania staff are all smiles as they receive their 'exceeding' rating.
Canberra Road Early Education Centre Sylvania staff are all smiles as they receive their 'exceeding' rating.

Canberra Road Early Education Centre at Sylvania, which is part of Sutherland Shire Council Children's Services, has received an 'exceeding' rating.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.