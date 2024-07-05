Early childhood education achievement

Educators want a 25 per cent increase for beginning teachers and more for experienced teachers. The union states that beginning preschool teachers earn $70,045 a year under the applicable modern award, while their colleagues in schools are paid $85,000 a year. Under the award for experienced preschool teachers, the top rate is $90,134 per year. In comparison, a teacher with the same level of experience working in a NSW government school is paid $122,100 a year.

