Early childhood education achievement

Canberra Road Early Education Centre at Sylvania, which is part of Sutherland Shire Council Children's Services, has received an 'exceeding' rating.
Educators were recognised by the NSW Department of Education for their high quality curriculum and warm, respectful relationships with the children. The centre caters for children aged between 3-5 years old.
It comes as the NSW Government has announced a historic investment to make preschool cheaper for families. To ensure every child has access to an affordable, quality preschool education, up to 200,000 families across the state are set to benefit from the largest ever investment in early education fee relief.
A total of $430 million has been allocated to provide fee relief for families of 3, 4 and 5 year-olds, to help ease the cost-of-living pressures facing families.
This funding has already included up to $4220 a year for 3-5 year-olds attending eligible community and mobile preschools, up to $2110 a year for children aged 4 and older attending eligible preschool programs in long day care services. This can be received on top of Australian Government Child Care Subsidy payment. Additionally, up to $500 a year for 3 year-olds attending eligible preschool programs in long day care services, on top of their Child Care Subsidy payment.
Since the government introduced up to $500 a year fee relief for 3 year-olds, more than 62,000 families, or up to 88 per cent of eligible children, have accessed the initiative.
To streamline families' access to fee relief and other important supports for children's health and development in the first five years of life, the government also launched the Brighter Beginnings Parent and Carer information Hub in February. More than 200,000 families have already accessed this resource.
A total of $1.82 billion was invested in early education and care as part of the 2024-25 NSW Budget. The NSW Government has also committed to build 100 new public preschools by 2027, the largest expansion of public preschools in the state's history.
Early education is vital for a child's development, supporting the improvement of their language, social and emotional skills, and future transition into kindergarten. Research also shows that access to early education for children supports women's economic participation.
But the Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) NSW/ACT Branch, has filed revolutionary pay rise application for staff in more than 100 preschools. On July 5, members will meet outside the Fair Work Commission in Sydney's CBD, in a request to lift the pay of teachers and educators in community-based preschools.
Educators want a 25 per cent increase for beginning teachers and more for experienced teachers. The union states that beginning preschool teachers earn $70,045 a year under the applicable modern award, while their colleagues in schools are paid $85,000 a year. Under the award for experienced preschool teachers, the top rate is $90,134 per year. In comparison, a teacher with the same level of experience working in a NSW government school is paid $122,100 a year.
Community-based preschools are run by voluntary parent committees. As the union representing university-qualified preschool teachers, the IEU is using the new supported bargaining stream to assist employees and not-for-profit preschools to bargain together as a group. The process would enable the union, the NSW government and preschools to work together to lift pay and conditions across the sector.
The IEU's application is supported by Community Early Learning Australia (CELA), which will represent the preschools.
