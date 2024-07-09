This year's winner of Outstanding Hairdresser is Joselyn Bancs Hair (JBH).
"Winning this award means a lot to our team and to me as a business owner as it shows us that our hard work is paying off," owner and lead stylist Joselyn Fonseca said.
"We are being recognised for our skills and work as stylists with over 30 years of experience in the industry.
"Growing the business to where it is today, especially as a working single mother for a lot of my time building the business, has been no easy feat, which has made this win mean so much to myself and my team.
"Our staff work tirelessly to deliver the best results, and this win is a symbol of their hard work," Joselyn said.
"I would love to thank my amazing staff for their hard work and dedication to the business as well as my partner and children for supporting me on this journey."
The business has been operating in its current location in Woolooware for three years so far, however JBH has been in operation for around 15 years.
The current team includes four senior stylists, an emerging stylist and two salon assistants.
"A big part of this year's success has also been about finding the right team; having a team that supports each other and is trustworthy, shapes the workplace into a positive environment where we can deliver the best results."
Elaborating on her thoughts a little further, Joselyn said, "I believe what contributed to this win was not only our high quality hair services, but also the attention we put into customer service.
"Our business is all about establishing strong, personal connections with our clientele.
"We don't just focus on hair care, we ensure every part of our services are held up to a high standard."
For many of their clients, the salon is also an escape from the busy schedule of everyday life.
"We ensure that we bring something positive to everyone's day through our services.
"We also work to improve the client's hair over time. It is our mission to help every client work towards healthier hair, through our product recommendations, treatments and services.
"We want our clients to see quantifiable results as we help repair and strengthen their hair."
Another contributor has been the perpetual pursuit of improvement.
"I believe the secret to business success is attention to detail. Ensuring every facet of your business works smoothly builds a strong foundation for success, as everything makes a difference, no matter how small it may seem," Joselyn said.
"Our mission is simply to ensure our clients leave feeling confident. Using our services to achieve this, and bring a smile to our clients, is the way JBH makes a little bit of help go a long way."
Looking to the future, JBH aims to expand their line of products. For example, "hair extensions are a revolutionary part of the industry."
Joselyn is also in the process of undergoing Scalp Micro Pigmentation (SMP) training. SMP is a form of tattooing, and it "is an intricate cosmetic procedure to help clients experiencing hair loss and thinning," she said.
"While we are eager to take these next steps in the future, we also want to continue to uphold the quality we already provide to our clients."
Learn more about them at joselynbancshair.com.au and follow them on Instagram: joselynbancshair
The NSW Academy of Gymnastics was established in 1971, and ever since then they've been training many dedicated children to reach for their goals and enjoy the sport at the same time.
Founder of the academy Bill Parsons is surrounded by dedicated staff, 24 of whom have been part of the business all of their life. One of Bill's daughters, Chrystalle Hurst, is now the general manager, and many of the coaches and other staff were also participants as children.
As for the current participants, many of these children are second or third generation with a parent, and sometimes also a grandparent, having trained with Bill's coaches.
Providing a useful illustration of their significance to local sports and local business, the academy has now won the Fitness Services category of the Local Business Awards six times, and it's worth noting that they were also the overall winner in 2011.
In describing what they felt contributed towards this latest win, Bill and Chrystalle said that it was a combination of factors.
"We are committed to the development of the coaches and the children. But it has a lot to do with the fact that this business in general is like a family; it's home grown," Bill said.
"Many of the mums, and myself, were attendees themselves," Chrystalle added. "Some of them are now coaches, and we mould and teach them. And it's a space that feels like it was part of their family home in their youth."
In terms of what the 2024 win means to them, "it is recognition to all the families who voted for us, and to our fantastic staff and the community," Chrystalle said.
"We care about what we do; we love what we do," Bill said, "and we encourage good work ethics."
This seems to serve the children well later in life. Bill pointed out that some of their athletes from the past have grown up to be medical practitioners, such as doctors or physios, and other leaders in the community.
The academy's centre in Miranda has a comprehensive array of equipment for learning and progressing towards many different types of apparatus.
For most participants "it's all about fun, fitness and achieving your personal best," Chrystalle said.
Sometimes that personal best is worthy of representing Australia though, with some of them working towards various competitions up to and including the 2030 Olympics in Brisbane.
In accepting this year's award, "I'd like to thank my daughter," Bill said in reference to Chrystalle, "and the community, the staff, and the parents."
Chrystalle also emphasised that the parents and siblings of the children put in a lot of effort to rearrange their lives, with plenty of solo dinners being eaten in the car so their child can pursue their dreams.
Meanwhile "our goal for the future would be to continue on the legacy through a new generation," Chrystalle said.
You can learn more about their programs and services - including birthday parties - at nswacadgym.com.au.
With a commitment to fresh, quality produce at competitive prices, Panetta Mercato has become a must-visit for Shire locals looking for the best in fruits, vegetables and other grocery items.
This excellence was recognised at the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards when the South Village Kirrawee store was announced as the winner of the Fresh Food category.
Operations director/owner Jasmine Scali said the award win means so much to the owners and their staff.
"Firstly, we would like to thank all the customers that voted for us, and the community for their recognition. Secondly, we want to thank our staff who contributed to making this happen. We wouldn't be able to do it without everyone's hard work," Jasmine said.
The award is the first win for the Shire store, which opened in 2022, however Panetta Mercato has five other stores across Sydney that have also achieved awards success.
"Our quality is number one and with our price range we try to be the lowest we possibly can be," Jasmine said. "The Kirrawee store not only has the greengrocer section for fruits and vegetables we also have a deli, a butcher, seafood and groceries."
Nick Basile opened the first Panetta Mercato store in 1999 and there are now four families involved - the Scali's, Panetta's, Kohler's and Basile's who all have a wealth of knowledge and history in the field. The Scali and Panetta's have three generations of greengrocers while the Kohler and Basile's have two generations, the Kohler's are also one of the largest agents in the market.
In exciting news, Panetta Mercato is opening a second store in the Shire later this year, which will be located at Bay Central, Woolooware.
Find a store or shop online at panettamercato.com.au.
Walking away with the prestigious Business of the Year award was not what the team at Bamboo Body expected when they entered the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards for the first time.
But after winning the Fashion category, they went on to compete against the other category winners and were presented with the top honours.
Elouise Danby, who founded Bamboo Body along with her sister Amanda Naess, said they were very surprised to win both awards.
"We are honoured and thrilled to have received these two awards," Elouise said.
"It means so much to all of us. The whole team puts in a lot of hard work every day and are willing to go above and beyond. They are committed to our products, the business and our customers so I feel that getting an award like this is some form of recognition of their efforts and it shows that what they do is meaningful and that people appreciate it.
"It has really lifted the team's spirit to be a part of a company that has won these awards and everyone in the team feels like they have contributed to us getting the awards as well, which is pretty special."
Bamboo Body was established in 2005 and offers a range of luxuriously soft, stylish and sustainable bamboo clothing, with a focus on everyday essentials.
Their purpose is to help their customers find clothes that make them look and feel their best, regardless of their size or age.
"Our philosophy from the start was eco-friendly fabrics and comfortable clothing that was accessible to everyone. We are proud to offer sizes XXS to 4XL," Elouise said.
The business, which operated purely in the online realm, opened a bricks and mortar retail store in September last year, due to customer demand.
"I feel like we are good at listening to our customers as we want them to feel like they are part of our business. We opened the showroom in Kirrawee because people wanted to be able to come and try on our clothes," Elouise said.
With a motto of 'look good, feel good, do good', every piece from Bamboo Body is ethically produced. Bamboo is also one of the world's most sustainable and renewable resources.
"The thing that people really fall in love with is the comfort factor of bamboo. It's soft, breathable and low-irritating, so it's just a delight to wear," Elouise said.
"It also offers sun protection and is certified UPF 50+ by ARPANSA."
The proudly female-owned and female-led business contributes their award success to their wonderful team, who are like a family, and the community who have supported their small business.
"We also want to thank the organisers of the awards, who did an amazing job. We had a really fantastic night at the presentation evening and enjoyed meeting new people and hearing about other businesses in the Shire. It's a really fun opportunity and we are just grateful to be a part of it," Elouise said.
"The awards also can't go ahead without the sponsors. We really think it's a great initiative to have these awards and these opportunities, and without the sponsors it wouldn't be possible."
The Bamboo Body showroom is located at 12/398 The Boulevarde, Kirrawee, where you will see their brand-new trophies proudly on display.
You can also view the range and order online at bamboobody.com.au.
This year's Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards was a sparkling spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
The winners exchanged exuberant hugs while cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Wednesday, June 19.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said. "The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
There was excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception."
Local fashion business Bamboo Body was crowned the top honours winning the Business of the Year award while also receiving the Fashion category award. Sharon Xabregas from Sign Hear won Business Person of the Year and Kayne Telfer from Acorn Building Solutions won the Youth Award.
The Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors NOVA Employment and support sponsors, Doltone House - Sylvania Waters, Sutherland Shire Council, Kareela Village, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL, White Key Marketing and Southgate Shopping Centre.
Mr Loe also thanked Doltone House - Sylvania Waters for the high quality food and service it provided.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Jeremiah Hartmann," he said.
Businesses can register for the 2025 Local Business Awards by going to thebusinessawards.com.au.
Kirrawee Veterinary Hospital is no stranger to the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards having racked up numerous accolades over the years. In 2024, they have once again walked away with a coveted trophy in the Pet Care category.
Practice director Simon Ilkin said the award win is a wonderful sign of appreciation from the local community.
"We have incredible staff and provide our clients and their four-legged family members with outstanding care," Simon said.
"Our receptionists Kim and Ruby are so caring towards all our clients and endeavour to go the extra mile for all of them. Our nursing staff are terrific and care for the patients like they are their own. Our vets are just divine - not only are they all incredibly knowledgeable but they are also so caring."
Kirrawee Veterinary Hospital has been assisting animals in the Shire since 1976.
It was founded by Dr Bill Ilkin and his wife Margueritte, who set out to deliver the highest standard of veterinary medicine and surgery to their patients.
This legacy continues today with their son Simon now at the helm, along with their 36 staff including 12 vets and 24 nurses.
"We want to thank Mum and Dad for not only establishing the clinic, but also giving an amazing foundation to how we now run the clinic," Simon said. "They both worked so hard to create a wonderful environment here for both our clients and staff."
Kirrawee Vet's specially designed hospital offers the latest state-of-the-art equipment and their protocols have been developed with veterinary specialists across all fields.
They understand that coming to the vets can be a source of anxiety for your pets, so their clinic works hard to minimise your pet's fears and aim to make the visits as stress-free as possible.
"Our mission and purpose is to provide the pinnacle of care for our clients and patients," Simon said.
Looking to the future the vet hospital plans to continue providing their outstanding services as well as upgrading their facilities to accommodate the ever-increasing demand.
Kirrawee Veterinary Hospital's commitment to excellence has seen them nominated for a Local Business Award every year since 1998. They even won the prestigious Business of the Year in 2012.
So what is their secret to business success?
"Exceptional service combined with the ability to effectively communicate with our clients. We also have the most incredible staff who are caring, compassionate and very knowledgeable," Simon said.
"It means a lot to be acknowledged by our wonderful clients. We love being a part of The Shire community and will endeavour to be here for many more years to come."
Kirrawee Veterinary Hospital is located at 540 Princes Highway, Kirrawee.
For more information phone them on 9521 6422, email myvet@kirraweevet.com.au, go to the website at kirraweevet.com.au or find them on Facebook.
Six years ago Sharon Xabregas made the pivotal decision to leave behind a workplace where she faced bullying and discrimination to forge her own path, now she has been named Business Person of the Year at the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.
This comes after taking a leap of faith to establish Sign Hear, a business that provides quality services for our Deaf and hard of hearing communities.
"This award is incredibly special to me. Starting Sign Hear as a Deaf individual, I faced a lot of apprehension and stigma. This recognition shows that dreams can become a reality despite the challenges," Sharon said.
"It's an inspiration for the Deaf and hard of hearing community, demonstrating that they too can achieve success within their career journey. In the business realm, there are very few Deaf entrepreneurs to follow, so I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their dreams.
"This award also recognises my amazing staff. Their dedication and hard work are integral to our success, and this win highlights that we're all part of something significant."
Sign Hear's mission is to bridge the gap between the Deaf and hearing communities by providing a comprehensive range of services.
These include personalised Auslan training, mentoring, communication support, interpreting services, employment supports, and advocacy. Their goal is to ensure effective interaction between Deaf individuals, their families, organisations, allies, and the broader community.
Additionally, they specialise in Support Coordination to maximise their clients' NDIS plans and provide Deaf Awareness Training to workplaces, aiming to facilitate a smooth transition for Deaf employees and promote inclusivity.
This is the third Local Business Award for Sign Hear with the business previously winning the Specialised Business award in both 2022 and 2023.
"I believe our award-winning success stems from several key elements. As someone who is Deaf myself, I understand firsthand the barriers and stigma that many people face and bring a unique perspective that resonates strongly with our mission to promote choice, control and independence," Sharon said.
"A significant element of our success is our inclusive and diverse team, many of whom have lived experiences with deafness or have fostered a deep understanding to support our Deaf and hard of hearing communities. These unique perspectives enhance the quality of our services.
"We also continuously strive to adapt and innovate, as demonstrated by the introduction of Support Coordination services in 2022, which have been well-received and show our responsiveness to community needs."
Looking to the future, Sign Hear is eager to continue forging partnerships within the Sutherland Shire and across Australia.
"We're also planning to expand our team and services, with a particular focus on the employment sector," Sharon said. "We're committed to supporting younger Deaf and hard of hearing individuals as they enter the workforce. Mentorship programs will play a key role, providing encouragement and guidance to those interested in pursuing their own business journeys."
When asked what the secret to business success was, Sharon said being true to yourself, sticking to your passion and skillset, and also being open to feedback and the evolving demands of the community.
"It's about continuously improving and adapting to meet our community's needs," she said.
"Our business model centres around supporting our staff and putting them first. This approach naturally flows onto our clients, resulting in high-quality services and positive outcomes."
Sharon said that receiving the Business Person of the Year award is overwhelming and humbling.
"I am incredibly grateful for this achievement and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who have supported me along this journey," she said.
"I am deeply thankful to everyone who has stood by me and am proud to accept this honour. This award is not just a recognition of our hard work but also a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of everyone involved with Sign Hear."
To find out more about Sign Hear go to the website at signhear.com.au or email info@signhear.com.au.
Jackie and Garry Mautner, the dynamic duo behind the digital twin company WalkThrus, were thrilled to capture repeat success at this year's Local Business Awards.
Being crowned the best in the Photography Business category, as they took home in 2022, was a picture-perfect moment of validation for the husband and wife team.
"Our mission is about bringing spaces, venues and properties to life, by creating immersive digital twins, helping people across Australia and the world interact with them in a unique and immersive way," Jackie said. "This award tells us we're maybe doing something right. As it's just the two of us, myself and my husband Garry, it shows us that we're walking the right path, and we're enjoying the journey together.
"While it's important to keep each other motivated day to day, winning the award gives us confidence what we are doing is making a difference, and people are engaging with the content we're creating. And it shows us we're making steps forward in a growing industry.
"Running a business is certainly the emotional and mental rollercoaster you hear about, but this award proves to us that you should never give up, refocus on the positives every day and keep walking forward."
WalkThrus specialises in 'Making Virtual A Reality', by creating fully interactive digital twins of hospitality venues, museums, educational institutions and construction projects, helping people explore spaces in a much more unique way.
Their experiences are fully immersive, highlighting features with smart tags, videos, images, menus and even booking links. Everything is fully measured as well with detailed usage stats and analytics. The WalkThru experience helps to drive customer engagement by creating more interest, which in turn leads to increased footfall and website traffic.
Clients across real estate, construction, education, and retail, together with large hospitality and museum groups especially have been seeing the tangible and virtual benefits with their innovations.
"We'd like to thank all our customers for giving us the opportunity to help them make virtual a reality," Jackie said. "We've been honoured to have worked on some iconic locations across Australia including some historical venues at The Rocks like The Glenmore, and also the Maritime Museum. Our win was such a wonderful surprise, and we feel truly grateful just to be nominated."
WalkThrus has been in operation now for six years, and Jackie says she and Garry have ambitions to grow the business into new territories.
"In the coming months, we hope to further expand WalkThrus with more 'Walkers' across Australia, and perhaps even internationally," she said.
"We're also looking forward to supporting more industries such as cruise ships. Although we'd have to maybe think about surfing through rather than walking through. Haha!"