St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bayside to trial AI to speed up planning decisions

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 5 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AI is being introduced under a trial by Bayside Council to speed up the assessment of development applications. Picture supplied
AI is being introduced under a trial by Bayside Council to speed up the assessment of development applications. Picture supplied

Bayide is one of 16 NSW councils to trial artificial intelligence technologies to speed up development assessment timeframes.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.