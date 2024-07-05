Bayside to trial AI to speed up planning decisions

Bayide is one of 16 NSW councils to trial artificial intelligence technologies to speed up development assessment timeframes.
The NSW Government has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants to be shared between the 16 councils to trial AI in their planning departments.
The successful councils applied for grants under the State's Early Adopter Grant Program to trial AI technologies over a 12-month trial.
Bayside received a grant of $120,000 under the trial.
The Department of Planning is exploring how AI can help NSW councils create workflow efficiencies at the pre-lodgement phase of preparing a development application.
AI will be used to avoid administrative delays by identifying duplications and mistakes, or site-specific requirements that are not met prior to submitting a development application.
"These are all issues that could be identified and resolved before a development application even arrives on a planner's desk, leaving our skilled planners to approve homes more efficiently," the Department of Planning said it statement.
"Improving the quality of the original application reduces the number of requests for more information which saves significant time."
Data privacy and security will be prioritised, with measures in place to ensure the safe handling and protection of all information.
The department will adhere to the NSW Government AI Assurance Framework and NSW AI Ethics Policy, which set out five overarching principles: trust, transparency, customer benefit, fairness, privacy and accountability.
A key ethical pillar of any use of AI in planning will be transparency. This will guide how the department and councils engage with external providers of AI technologies.
The department and councils must be able to provide their customers with meaningful information about how decisions are made and how data is used.
Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said, "Councils are responsible for determining approximately 85 per cent of all new dwellings in NSW and I know firsthand the amount of work they do to assess development applications.
"I believe that utilising AI will accelerate the planning process and will help councils to get on with delivering for their communities."
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said that using technology to assist in the assessment of development applications is a critical way the government can support councils to speed up development assessment times to better address the housing crisis.
"Introducing AI into the planning system is about reducing the administrative workload of planners so that they can get on with their main job of planning," Mr Scully said.
"It also helps applicants as it reduces delays by making sure all the required information is provided without repeated requests. This will free up their time and help build more homes faster," he said.
