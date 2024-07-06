Weekly Wrap: Sports field closures a cause for concern

Hello readers,
Oyster Bay residents have taken their concerns about the state of the area to Sutherland Shire Council. Sediment from creeks running into the bay has filled the waterway with thick, soft black mud. The local community has had enough, with 650 residents signing a petition calling for action.
Meanwhile, parents are looking for new solutions following the frequent closure of sports fields due to wet weather in Sutherland Shire in recent weeks. The disruptions have reduced young players to tears and left parents frustrated, even angry.
In foodie news, a piece of pork with a twist was the winning dish in the regional (southern metro) category of the annual Clubs NSW Your Local Club Perfect Plate awards. Sharks Kareela Cove Bar & Grill won first place for its prized cuisine, a 300 gram grill pork rib-eye with peach and bourbon glaze.
Finally, if you're looking for a good cause to support, the inaugural St George Historical Society fundraiser in support of historic Lydham Hall will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at the Bexley RSL Club.
