Principal's artistic gift at school farewell

Ms Bowles, who is starting her new position as principal of Sylvania Heights Public School next term, was thrilled at the gift. "Without me even knowing, Rob did this painting to commemorate my time at Oyster Bay. It's beautiful," she said. "I got a piece of art from the school that I have been in, and that has done 51 years of the festival. Art and Oyster Bay go together. I'm going to put it up in my new office in my new school."

