Principal's artistic gift at school farewell

The outgoing principal of Oyster Bay Public School, Wanita Bowles, has received a memorable parting gift, as she says goodbye to the school she has led for the past eight years.
Ms Bowles was commemorated for her dedication with a painting that depicts a well-known angle of the school building. It was created by Oyster Bay artist Rob Ogilvy, and was presented to the principal on her final day of school on July 5.
The artwork captures the school's location that has hosted the long running annual Oyster Bay Arts & Craft Festival. Since 1970, the event has flourished.
Mr Ogilvy was the first place winner for the second year in a row for 'best oil and acrylic' piece at the festival in 2024. "At the show I heard Wanita liked my work. I had only met her once and when I heard she was retiring [from the school], I was asked to paint something as a farewell present," he said. "I like detail - it's all about light and shadow, and I always put a magpie in."
Ms Bowles, who is starting her new position as principal of Sylvania Heights Public School next term, was thrilled at the gift. "Without me even knowing, Rob did this painting to commemorate my time at Oyster Bay. It's beautiful," she said. "I got a piece of art from the school that I have been in, and that has done 51 years of the festival. Art and Oyster Bay go together. I'm going to put it up in my new office in my new school."
Although she leaves with some sadness, she welcomes the change. "It's always good for a school to have a new principal with fresh eyes," Ms Bowles said. "Although I love this place with my whole heart, it's time. I'm going to a bigger school, and schools in the shire don't come up too often. They are very similar, so I'm going from one beautiful school to another."
