A surprise on-air proposal captured

He had been sitting on the idea since last October, when he asked Georgia's dad for his blessing to marry his daughter. Presenting a ruby ring with seven diamonds, Riley, professed his love. "I've had this plan. I also called Georgia's grandma and asked if she could be there," Riley said. "I started by saying she's my absolute best friend, that she's the kindest, most beautiful person I've ever met. I finished by saying she's my first love, because she's my first girlfriend ever, and I said I want her to be my last."

