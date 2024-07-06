Jason to represent Australia in world's biggest inline hockey tournament

Kogarah Bay inline hockey player Jason Beazley, 15, is travelling to the United State this month to compete in the world's biggest inline hockey tournament.
A student at James Cook Technology Boys High School, Jason has played Ice Hockey for seven years and is now in his fourth year as a goalie.
He started with Canterbury Ice Hockey Club, but due to its closure for renovations, he now trains under Ice Zoo Hockey Club at Mascot.
Jason was awarded last year as "best goalie for Ice Hockey NSW 15u's and currently is the reserve for the Ice Hockey NSW 18u state team.
He continues to participate in the 18u regular seasons alongside tournaments around Australia, as well as being an accredited official and assisting coaching younger goalies.
He has been loyal to his start at Canterbury featuring in articles to help save the rink in the past, due to the sport and environment helping him advance past social struggles and his learning difficulties.
"He is really proud of how far the sport has taken him and now has goals for a career in sports science and medicine," Jason's mum, Kristen Burton said.
"Unfortunately multiple closures of rinks across Sydney have left many with limited ice time.
"His coach recommended playing inline hockey beside the ice version to help further his skills and development," Kristen said.
Jason took the opportunity to be inline hockey goalie in 2022 at Maximum Skating, in Smeaton Grange, Sydney's only inline hockey rink.
He participated in the Max Cup regular season and tournament style games at Smeaton Grange, in Senior Divisions 2 and 3 as there were no junior teams in NSW.
He has been awarded best goalie on multiple occasions alongside first place with his teams. The seniors have formed a special bond with him.
In March Jason attended the Bendigo Cup Inline Hockey Tournament in Victoria, playing for the Van Diemen's Devils from Tasmania. Jason was commended for his positioning and great rebound control.
He has since been selected to be the sole goalie alongside seven players heading to the "State Wars 20-year anniversary Inline Tournament" at St Peter's Rec Plex in Missouri to compete alongside 15 other teams from the USA and other countries in the A level 07/08 grade.
He will fly with the coaching staff and team in green and gold on July 21.
"This adventure is personally funded by all participants and they all feel honoured to have this opportunity to represent Australia," Kristin said.
"He was pleased to inform Australia's only National Hockey League player Nathan Walker at a recent Australia Ice Hockey League game of the opportunity by stating "how's the weather in St Louis?"
Nathan, who grew up in Kirrawee and also played at the World Inline Hockey Tournament alongside his Ice Hockey achievements as a Junior, is a huge inspiration to all Junior Hockey Players in Australia.
Jason is excitedly waiting for the arrival of his green and gold uniform.
