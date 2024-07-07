Sneak peek at new Cronulla restaurant

One of Cronulla's latest restaurants, Pinos Vino e Cucina al Mare is opening soon.
Described as epitomising the essence of Puglia, the Italian restaurant with its white rustic walls, high ceilings, terracotta ornaments, and olive trees form part of the design that seeks to bring this slice a European coast to life.
From holidays vibes to the simplicity of good food and wine (with a special emphasis on seafood), the restaurant reflects the owners' heritage.
Owner Matteo Margiotta and wife Nerina expanded their successful Alexandria eatery and await their first customers in a matter of time. The painting has been done, the lights hang, and the scene is beginning to set.
