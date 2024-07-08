St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sutherland Basketball First Nations Round competition

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 8 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In Round 13 of a 14 game competition the NBL1 Sutherland Sharks Basketball teams both went down to the Norths Bears in a First Nations clash. Picture John Veage
In Round 13 of a 14 game competition the NBL1 Sutherland Sharks Basketball teams both went down to the Norths Bears in a First Nations clash. Picture John Veage

It was a hard night for the fans on Friday at the Shark Tank when the Sutherland Basketball Sharks took on the North Sydney Bears in a First Nations Round clash.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.