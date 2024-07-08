Sutherland Basketball First Nations Round competition

It was a hard night for the fans on Friday at the Shark Tank when the Sutherland Basketball Sharks took on the North Sydney Bears in a First Nations Round clash.
Both their teams are fighting for spots in the NBL 1 East finals, and their fans needed to bring the noise and energy to boost their Sharks players.
The first night's game in the NBL1 East Womens saw the Norths Bears defeat the Sutherland Sharks 92-51.
The women who were sitting sixth on the ladder needed a win to keep their momentum going but were beset with injury and absences only having a seven player roster whilst the Bears had 11 players available and they were never headed.
The men's encounter then saw the Bears defeat the Sharks 88-80 -their fourth close defeat in a row which now leaves them in 12th on the NBL East ladder.
The NBL1 Women tipped off proceedings at 6:15pm followed by the NBL1 Men at 8:15pm, it was more than just a game; it was a celebration of the First Nations community and the Sharks wore specially designed uniforms for the occasion.
Working with artist Rheanna Lotter, a proud Yuin woman and founder of Ngandabaa and iAthletic the Sharks official uniform supplier, the 2024 Sharks First Nations uniform is truly a magnificent work of art.
With the title "Sharks" the artwork signifies the connection of Sutherland Basketball and the community.
