Oatley Rugby girls take the U14's title

Oatley Rugby Girls u/14s collected the Club's first trophy for the year in winning the Sari Naiquama Cup at Boronia Park Hunters Hill last week.
The trophy name after, and presented by, current Wallaroo Sara Naiqama is the culmination of the Sydney Junior Rugby Union's (SJRU0) girls 10 aside competition.
Girls across from all over Sydney battled it out in atrocious conditions for the inaugural cup awarded to the Grand Final winners- Oatley were also runners-up in the u/16.
Focus now quickly turns to the Olympic sport of rugby sevens in which the Australian women's team are favourites.
Based at Riverwood, Oatley has commenced training for the SJRU sevens competition and invites girls from 11 to 16 years old to come along and give it a go.
Director of Female Rugby, Ross Bernays, said Oatley's call to action is - 'beginners to superstars all welcome'.
For more information contact Ross on 0408 625 633.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.