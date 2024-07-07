St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Oatley Rugby girls take the U14's title

John Veage
By John Veage
July 8 2024 - 9:34am
Oatley Rugby Girls u/14s collected the Club's first trophy for the year in winning the Sari Naiquama Cup at Boronia Park Hunters Hill last week.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

